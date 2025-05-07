Operation Sindoor: Indian Airlines Cancel Flights To And From Various Cities

New Delhi: Indian airlines have cancelled their flights to and from various cities, including Jammu and Srinagar, amid airspace restrictions in the wake of Indian armed forces carrying out military strikes under "Operation Sindoor" targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir early Wednesday.

Taking to social media X, the Air India airlines stated that flights from Jammu, Srinagar, Leh, Jodhpur, Amritsar, Bhuj, Jamnagar, Chandigarh and Rajkot would be cancelled till further notice and updates from authorities.

"Given the prevailing situation, Air India has cancelled all its flights to and from the following stations - Jammu, Srinagar, Leh, Jodhpur, Amritsar, Bhuj, Jamnagar, Chandigarh and Rajkot - till 12 noon on 7 May, pending further updates from authorities. Two international flights en route to Amritsar are being diverted to Delhi. We regret the inconvenience caused due to this unforeseen disruption," the post read.

Many flight users were seen replying to the post asking whether their flights were on time. One of the users wanted to know whether the airline plans to restart services to Tel Aviv, Israel. The airline responded that all flights to and from Tel Aviv are suspended till 8th May 2025 due to the current situation in parts of the Middle East. "Customers holding valid tickets for travel till 8th May 2025 will be offered a one-time waiver on rescheduling charges or a full refund for cancellations."

According to SpiceJet, due to the ongoing situation, airports in parts of northern India, including Dharamshala (DHM), Leh (IXL), Jammu (IXJ), Srinagar (SXR), and Amritsar (ATQ), are closed until further notice. "Departures, arrivals, and consequential flights may be impacted," the airline said in a post on X.

In a post on X, IndiGo said that due to changing airspace conditions in the region, flights to and from Srinagar, Jammu, Amritsar, Leh, Chandigarh and Dharamshala are impacted. Indian armed forces early Wednesday carried out missile strikes on nine terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, including Jaish-e-Mohammed stronghold of Bahawalpur and Lashkar-e-Taiba's base Muridke.