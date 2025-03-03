Rescue Operation In Mana Avalanche Successfully Completed, 46 Workers Rescued, 8 Dead; IAF Releases Video

Chamoli: A massive rescue operation in the wake of the Mana Avalanche, which trapped 54 workers in Chamoli, concluded successfully within three days. The operation saw the safe rescue of 46 workers, while eight others lost their lives.

The avalanche occurred on February 28, following a glacier break in Uttarakhand's Mana village, where workers employed by the Border Road Organisation (BRO) were clearing snow on the Chamoli-Badrinath Highway.

The Indian Army, along with other dedicated rescue teams, worked tirelessly to evacuate the trapped workers. These teams include personnel from the Indian Air Force (IAF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), and the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA). They worked day and night under extreme weather conditions and the looming danger of further avalanches to ensure the safety of the workers.

A video released by the IAF on X showcased the aerial rescue operation, with army personnel being seen evacuating injured workers via helicopter. The video highlighted the critical role of the Indian Air Force's Mi-17 1V and Cheetah helicopters, which were used to airlift the workers and transport those who were critically injured. The rescue operation also featured women pilots who played an important role in navigating the helicopters through the treacherous conditions.

As the weather cleared on March 1, helicopters were deployed to expedite the rescue. By the end of the day, 50 workers had been rescued, but four were confirmed dead. On March 2, further searches uncovered the bodies of four more workers, bringing the death toll to eight.