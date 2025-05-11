ETV Bharat / bharat

Indian Air Force Says 'Operation Sindoor' Ongoing

Hyderabad: The Indian Air Force (IAF) has announced that "Operation Sindoor" remains active. In a statement posted on its official X account, the IAF asserted that it has “successfully executed its assigned tasks” within the operation.

The IAF further stated that a media briefing will be held at a later time to provide more details. "Operations were conducted in a deliberate and discreet manner, aligned with National Objectives," the IAF said in the X post. "Since the Operations are still ongoing, a detailed briefing will be conducted in due course. The IAF urges all to refrain from speculation and the dissemination of unverified information," it added.

This statement from the IAF comes a day after India and Pakistan announced a ceasefire. After four days of precision missile strikes, drone incursions, and artillery battles across the Line of Control (LoC), India and Pakistan agreed to halt all military actions on land, air, and sea, with effect from the evening of May 10. Hours later, Pakistani drones were sighted and intercepted in various locations in Jammu and Kashmir, including Srinagar, and parts of Gujarat.