Indian Air Force Rafales, Su-30s Carrying Out Major Exercise 'Aakraman'

New Delhi: The Indian Air Force is carrying out Exercise Aakraman (Attack) over a large area in the central sector involving its mainstream fighter aircraft fleets led by the Rafale combat aircraft. The Indian Air Force operates two squadrons of the Rafale aircraft which are based out of Ambala and Hashimara in West Bengal.

"The cutting-edge technology fighter jets are carrying out complex missions involving ground attack and electronic warfare drills," defence sources told ANI. "The assets of the Indian Air Force have been moved from multiple airbases, including from the eastern side," they added.

The Indian Air Force has been practising for complex ground attack missions for operations in different terrains, including plains and mountainous areas, the sources said. The Indian Air Force also holds an edge over its adversaries in the south Asian region with the inductions of Meteor air-to-air missiles and the induction of long range high speed low drag missiles like the Rampage and Rocks.

The exercise is taking place at a time when tensions between India and Pakistan have gone up after the Pahalgam attack. The exercise is being closely monitored closely by the Air Headquarters. Top Gun pilots of the Indian Air Force are taking part in a rhetorical exercise under the close watch of highly qualified instructors.

The Indian Air Force was used in a big way to carry out the post-Pulwama attack strikes inside Pakistan in February 2019. The Indian Air Force has acquired the Rafale fighter jets since then and they have revived its edge over the readies in the region.

The Indian Air Force had used the Mirage 2000 fighter jets in 2019 but has indicted many force multipliers like the S-400 air defence system, which can be the very effective against the airborne early warning and control aircraft of the adversaries.