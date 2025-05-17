ETV Bharat / bharat

Indian Air Force Clarifies On Stationary USAF Aircraft At Jaipur Airport

The public speculated whether the static aircraft of the USAF had anything to do with the geopolitical tension between India and Pakistan.

Indian Air Force Clarify Jaipur Airport USAF Aircraft Situation
USAF- C-17 aircraft at Jaipur (X@IAF_MCC)
Jaipur: The heavy aircraft of the US Air Force (USAF) has been stationary at the Saganer Airport for the last week triggering rumours surrounding its presence. People began speculating whether the static aircraft had anything to do with the geopolitical tension between India and Pakistan with the United States President Donald Trump trying to come across as a mediator.

The Indian Air Force shut down all the rumours by clarifying that the US Air Force's USAF-C-17 Globemaster aircraft has remained static at the Jaipur Airport due to technical difficulties. The Indian Air Force took to X to announce that IAF technicians worked in collaboration with USAF personnel to sort out the issues and prepare the aircraft for flight.

"An IAF maintenance team worked alongside USAF personnel to address a technical snag on USAF- C-17 aircraft at Jaipur. Critical equipment was rapidly mobilized, reflecting high coordination under logistics cooperation frameworks," said IAF on X.

The aircraft seems to be ready to take off as per the information relayed by the Indian Air Force on X. The aid of the IAF maintenance team to the US Air Force is being appreciated by America. This cooperation is being considered as an example of coordination and trust in the defence relations between the two countries.

