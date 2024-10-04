ETV Bharat / bharat

Indian Air Force Holds Rehearsals For Grand Air Show at Marina Beach On Oct 6

Over 70 aircraft, including the Rafale, Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas, and the Heritage Dakota plane took part in the rehearsals.

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 15 minutes ago

Updated : 6 minutes ago

To celebrate the 92nd anniversary of the Indian Air Force (IAF), a spectacular air show will take place at Marina Beach in Chennai on October 6, 2024.
More than 70 aircraft, including the Rafale, Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas, and the Heritage Dakota, took part in the rehearsals (ETV Bharat)

Chennai: To celebrate the 92nd anniversary of the Indian Air Force (IAF), a spectacular air show will take place at Marina Beach in Chennai on October 6, 2024. A third rehearsal for the event occurred on October 4, attracting thousands of spectators eager to witness the breathtaking aerial performances.

Rehearsal Highlights

More than 70 aircraft, including the Rafale, Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas, and the Heritage Dakota, participated in the rehearsals. The Suryakiran and Sarang teams captivated the audience with their intricate aerobatic displays. This event provided an exciting preview of the upcoming show, where 72 aircraft will showcase stunning aerobatics and stunts.

In a media briefing, Air Marshal Nagesh Kapur, Training Commander, shared important insights about the event. He stressed the significance of public cooperation, urging spectators not to throw food during the show, as it could attract birds and disrupt the performance. Kapur expressed his excitement over the growing enthusiasm from the public and emphasized that the Chennai shoreline is an ideal venue for such a large-scale air show.

"Rehearsals are progressing smoothly, and it’s a delight to see growing crowds compared to previous shows in Delhi and Prayagraj," Kapur noted. He also expressed pride in the IAF’s history, sharing an inspiring story of two young spectators from the 2003 Chennai air show, who are now part of the prestigious Suryakiran team. "This event is not just about entertainment, but also about inspiring the next generation of pilots," he added.

Kapur exuded confidence that Sunday’s show would attract even larger crowds, and he thanked the Tamil Nadu government and the Airport Authority of India for their support in managing the logistics and ensuring public safety. "We are fully prepared, and I look forward to welcoming more people to enjoy this display of India’s air power," he concluded.

Public Reactions: Excited spectators at the rehearsal were also keen to share their experiences. Vijay from Coimbatore described the air show as "breathtaking," especially the speed of the Rafale and the spectacular smoke trails it created. Hemalatha, another viewer, shared her amazement at seeing the fighter jets up close for the first time while young Dhanvanth expressed his joy at finally witnessing the rehearsal after missing the earlier ones.

October 6 schedule: The main air show will start at 11 am on October 6 at Marina Beach. It will feature performances by the elite Akash Ganga skydiving team, Suryakiran and Sarang helicopter teams, along with modern and heritage aircraft like Tejas, Prashant, Dakota and Harvard. The event promises to be a thrilling display of IAF’s might and precision, showcasing India’s aviation excellence.

Read more: Chennai Air Show 2024: A Dazzling Air Adventure By IAF

Chennai: To celebrate the 92nd anniversary of the Indian Air Force (IAF), a spectacular air show will take place at Marina Beach in Chennai on October 6, 2024. A third rehearsal for the event occurred on October 4, attracting thousands of spectators eager to witness the breathtaking aerial performances.

Rehearsal Highlights

More than 70 aircraft, including the Rafale, Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas, and the Heritage Dakota, participated in the rehearsals. The Suryakiran and Sarang teams captivated the audience with their intricate aerobatic displays. This event provided an exciting preview of the upcoming show, where 72 aircraft will showcase stunning aerobatics and stunts.

In a media briefing, Air Marshal Nagesh Kapur, Training Commander, shared important insights about the event. He stressed the significance of public cooperation, urging spectators not to throw food during the show, as it could attract birds and disrupt the performance. Kapur expressed his excitement over the growing enthusiasm from the public and emphasized that the Chennai shoreline is an ideal venue for such a large-scale air show.

"Rehearsals are progressing smoothly, and it’s a delight to see growing crowds compared to previous shows in Delhi and Prayagraj," Kapur noted. He also expressed pride in the IAF’s history, sharing an inspiring story of two young spectators from the 2003 Chennai air show, who are now part of the prestigious Suryakiran team. "This event is not just about entertainment, but also about inspiring the next generation of pilots," he added.

Kapur exuded confidence that Sunday’s show would attract even larger crowds, and he thanked the Tamil Nadu government and the Airport Authority of India for their support in managing the logistics and ensuring public safety. "We are fully prepared, and I look forward to welcoming more people to enjoy this display of India’s air power," he concluded.

Public Reactions: Excited spectators at the rehearsal were also keen to share their experiences. Vijay from Coimbatore described the air show as "breathtaking," especially the speed of the Rafale and the spectacular smoke trails it created. Hemalatha, another viewer, shared her amazement at seeing the fighter jets up close for the first time while young Dhanvanth expressed his joy at finally witnessing the rehearsal after missing the earlier ones.

October 6 schedule: The main air show will start at 11 am on October 6 at Marina Beach. It will feature performances by the elite Akash Ganga skydiving team, Suryakiran and Sarang helicopter teams, along with modern and heritage aircraft like Tejas, Prashant, Dakota and Harvard. The event promises to be a thrilling display of IAF’s might and precision, showcasing India’s aviation excellence.

Read more: Chennai Air Show 2024: A Dazzling Air Adventure By IAF

Last Updated : 6 minutes ago

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

IAF AIR SHOWREHEARSALS FOR GRAND AIR SHOWAIR SHOW AT MARINA BEACHAIR SHOW AT MARINA BEACH ON OCT 6INDIAN AIR FORCE HOLDS REHEARSALS

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

What Are The Roadblocks In The Indo-US Ties

Nobel Prize 2024 - All You Need To Know

What Is Hezbollah Unit 910 Which Is Tasked To 'Avenge' Nasrallah Assassination

Earth Will Have A Temporary 'Mini-Moon' For Two Months

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.