Indian Air Force Holds Rehearsals For Grand Air Show at Marina Beach On Oct 6

Chennai: To celebrate the 92nd anniversary of the Indian Air Force (IAF), a spectacular air show will take place at Marina Beach in Chennai on October 6, 2024. A third rehearsal for the event occurred on October 4, attracting thousands of spectators eager to witness the breathtaking aerial performances.

Rehearsal Highlights

More than 70 aircraft, including the Rafale, Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas, and the Heritage Dakota, participated in the rehearsals. The Suryakiran and Sarang teams captivated the audience with their intricate aerobatic displays. This event provided an exciting preview of the upcoming show, where 72 aircraft will showcase stunning aerobatics and stunts.

In a media briefing, Air Marshal Nagesh Kapur, Training Commander, shared important insights about the event. He stressed the significance of public cooperation, urging spectators not to throw food during the show, as it could attract birds and disrupt the performance. Kapur expressed his excitement over the growing enthusiasm from the public and emphasized that the Chennai shoreline is an ideal venue for such a large-scale air show.

"Rehearsals are progressing smoothly, and it’s a delight to see growing crowds compared to previous shows in Delhi and Prayagraj," Kapur noted. He also expressed pride in the IAF’s history, sharing an inspiring story of two young spectators from the 2003 Chennai air show, who are now part of the prestigious Suryakiran team. "This event is not just about entertainment, but also about inspiring the next generation of pilots," he added.

Kapur exuded confidence that Sunday’s show would attract even larger crowds, and he thanked the Tamil Nadu government and the Airport Authority of India for their support in managing the logistics and ensuring public safety. "We are fully prepared, and I look forward to welcoming more people to enjoy this display of India’s air power," he concluded.

Public Reactions: Excited spectators at the rehearsal were also keen to share their experiences. Vijay from Coimbatore described the air show as "breathtaking," especially the speed of the Rafale and the spectacular smoke trails it created. Hemalatha, another viewer, shared her amazement at seeing the fighter jets up close for the first time while young Dhanvanth expressed his joy at finally witnessing the rehearsal after missing the earlier ones.

October 6 schedule: The main air show will start at 11 am on October 6 at Marina Beach. It will feature performances by the elite Akash Ganga skydiving team, Suryakiran and Sarang helicopter teams, along with modern and heritage aircraft like Tejas, Prashant, Dakota and Harvard. The event promises to be a thrilling display of IAF’s might and precision, showcasing India’s aviation excellence.

