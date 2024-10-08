Indian Air Force Day: Celebrating Commemoration Of Formation Of IAF

Indian Air Force Day is celebrated on October 8. Every year the IAF celebrates the day by conducting annual IAF day parade and organising air shows and other events at different locations. On this day, IAF personnel who protect India's skies are honoured for their dedication, bravery and professionalism. Not only this, Indian Air Force showcases its prowess in the sky by conducting grand air shows at different locations of the country. On this day, several programmes are conducted including aerial displays, rallies, parades, and ceremonies.

Why is Air Force Day celebrated?

The day is celebrated to commemorate the formation of Indian Air Force. It was officially established on 8 October, 1932.

Major Activities in History:

• IAF has fought four conflicts with Pakistan in 1947-1948, 1965, 1971 (Bangladesh War) and 1999(Kargil War).

• In 1961, it supported the accession of Goa to the Indian Union. During Indian Armed forces battle against Chinese Army in 1962, Indian Air Force provided critical air support. In 1984, the IAF helped capture the Siachen Glacier.

Celebrations 2024: Air Force Day, celebrated on October 8 at Tambaram Air Force Station, will highlight the theme “Bharatiya Vayusena: Saksham, Sashakt aur Aatmanirbhar” (Indian Air Force: Potent, Strong, and Self-reliant). A grand flypast featuring 72 aircraft from 22 categories will be the centrepiece of the celebration. This is the first such display in Chennai after two decades. As many as 22 different types of aircraft will be participating in the flypast that marks the 92nd anniversary of the IAF. last year's event held in Prayagraj and the previous year in Chandigarh.

The IAF is set to showcase its aerial prowess with Rafales, Sukhois, and Tejas jets. Meanwhile, members of the elite Akash Ganga skydiving team will perform jumps from great heights. At the same time, the Suryakiran Aerobatic Team will light up the occasion with precise formations and synchronised manoeuvres. Furthermore, the Sarang Helicopter Display Team will present its signature aerial choreography.

Theme of 2024: The theme for this year's air show is “Bhartiya Vayu Sena - Saksham, Sashakt, Atmanirbhar” (Potent, Powerful, and Self-Reliant).

Airforce From 1932 to 2024: