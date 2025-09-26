ETV Bharat / bharat

‘MiG-21 Signifies Friendship Between India & Russia’: Def Min Rajnath Singh At The Decommissioning Ceremony Of Fighter Jets

Chandigarh: Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday said the MiG-12 fighter jets signify friendship between India and Russia. He was speaking at a ceremony at the Chandigarh Air Force Station marking the end of operations for Russian-origin fighter jets, whose induction in the early 1960s propelled the force into the jet age.

Rajnath Singh said that the fighter jets proved their mettle even in adverse conditions. “The MiG-21 played a crucial role in the 1971 war against Pakistan. From the 1971 war to Operation Sindoor, the fighter jets also contributed significantly to historic battles,” he added.

“MiG-21 fighter jets have proved their mettle even in adverse conditions. They have always brought honour to the tricolour. It has contributed significantly to our defence capabilities. This farewell is a tribute to the collective memory,” the minister said.

The last of the MiG-21 jets, belonging to number 23rd Squadron, nicknamed "Panthers," were given a farewell at the decommissioning ceremony. Air Chief Marshal A P Singh flew the last sortie of the Squadron with the call sign 'Badal 3'. Former IAF chiefs SP Tyagi and BS Dhanoa, and IAF Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla were also present on the occasion.