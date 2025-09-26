‘MiG-21 Signifies Friendship Between India & Russia’: Def Min Rajnath Singh At The Decommissioning Ceremony Of Fighter Jets
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, former IAF chiefs S P Tyagi and B S Dhanoa, and IAF Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla were present on the occasion.
Published : September 26, 2025 at 1:09 PM IST
Chandigarh: Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday said the MiG-12 fighter jets signify friendship between India and Russia. He was speaking at a ceremony at the Chandigarh Air Force Station marking the end of operations for Russian-origin fighter jets, whose induction in the early 1960s propelled the force into the jet age.
Rajnath Singh said that the fighter jets proved their mettle even in adverse conditions. “The MiG-21 played a crucial role in the 1971 war against Pakistan. From the 1971 war to Operation Sindoor, the fighter jets also contributed significantly to historic battles,” he added.
“MiG-21 fighter jets have proved their mettle even in adverse conditions. They have always brought honour to the tricolour. It has contributed significantly to our defence capabilities. This farewell is a tribute to the collective memory,” the minister said.
The last of the MiG-21 jets, belonging to number 23rd Squadron, nicknamed "Panthers," were given a farewell at the decommissioning ceremony. Air Chief Marshal A P Singh flew the last sortie of the Squadron with the call sign 'Badal 3'. Former IAF chiefs SP Tyagi and BS Dhanoa, and IAF Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla were also present on the occasion.
A spectacular display by IAF's elite skydiving team 'Akash Ganga', who skydived from a height of 8,000 feet, was also part of the ceremony. This will be succeeded by a majestic flypast of MiG-21 aircraft accompanied by the precision of the air warrior drill team and an aerial salute.
The fighter pilots flew MiG-21s in the three-aircraft Badal formation, and the four-aircraft Panther formation thundered over the skies one final time. The Surya Kiran aerobatic team also enthralled the audience with their breathtaking manoeuvres.
In a recent post on X, about the retiring MiG-21s, the IAF said, "Six decades of service, countless tales of courage, a warhorse that carried pride of a nation into the skies".
The MiG-21 has long been the backbone of India's aerial might, representing the courage, precision, and resilience of generations of Indian Air Force (IAF) pilots. After its first induction, the IAF procured over 870 MiG-21s to boost its overall combat prowess. The supersonic jets were the dominant platforms during the 1965 and 1971 wars with Pakistan. The aircraft also played a key role in the 1999 Kargil conflict as well as the 2019 Balakot airstrikes.
