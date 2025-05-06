India Would Not Want Iran To Intervene: Ex-Foreign Secretary On India-Pakistan Tensions

By Chandrakala Choudhury

New Delhi: Amid heightened tensions between India and Pakistan after the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, former Foreign Secretary Kanwal Sibal has rejected the idea of Iranian mediation between the two countries.

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi stunned Islamabad by describing relations with India as of "utmost significance” on May 5 during his official visit to Pakistan. Following a strong denunciation of the Pahalgam terror attack, Araghchi called for restraint and extended an offer to assist in easing the escalating tensions between India and Pakistan. As he is all set for his upcoming trip to Delhi on May 8, Indian strategic circles remain wary about Iran’s mediation offer.

Speaking exclusively to ETV Bharat, former Foreign Secretary Kanwal Sibal said, “India does not accept mediation by any country in India-Pakistan issues. The Simla Agreement binds the two countries to resolve their issues bilaterally. By accepting mediation, we will be undermining the Simla Agreement, which Pakistan no longer adheres to by reverting to its position of resolving the J&K issue based on UN resolutions and self-determination”.

“We don't want Iran to intervene in India-Pakistan issues. If we accept mediation by Iran, what stops others including the UNSG or the US or Russia or Saudi Arabia, from offering it,” Sibal added.

Former Indian diplomat KP Fabian said, "Iranian FM is coming to see whether he can mediate, but India's answer is clear. It might be that he is bringing a message from Pakistan. But I doubt Pakistan military will want to show any sign of weakness”.

"Iran is unlikely to be accepted as a mediator by India. India will reaffirm its cordial relations with Iran. There might be some discussion on Iran-Israel-US relations and Washington's ban on buying oil from Iran”, he said.

Following his visit to Pakistan, Araghchi will return to Tehran before arriving in India on May 8, as confirmed by Iran's Embassy in India. While in India, Araghchi is set to co-chair a meeting of the bilateral joint commission alongside External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, according to sources. In the wake of the Pahalgam incident, Araghchi expressed Tehran's willingness to facilitate mediation between India and Pakistan

In a post on X, Araghchi said, “India and Pakistan are brotherly neighbours of Iran, enjoying relations rooted in centuries-old cultural and civilizational ties. Like other neighbours, we consider them our foremost priority”.

Defence expert GD Bakshi told ETV Bharat that Iran and Pakistan have engaged in hostilities against each other. Following terrorist attacks on its territory by the Baloch insurgents, Iran faced missile strikes from Sunni Baloch groups targeting Pakistan in retaliation. In response, Pakistan conducted airstrikes on Iranian villages, resulting in some damage.

“Despite these tensions, Iran maintains a cordial relationship with India, particularly through the operation of the Chabahar port, which serves as a vital link to landlocked Afghanistan—a route that Pakistan attempts to obstruct. The Iranian Foreign Minister's recent statements in Pakistan are welcomed, yet the Indian government has made it clear that it will not accept any mediation. India cannot afford to forgo retaliatory actions against Pakistan, as there seems to be no end to provocations”, he said.

Bakshi pointed out that strategic signals were sent in 2016 with surgical strikes, leading to a period of quiet, but provocations resumed with the Pulwama attack, prompting India to respond in Balakot. During the subsequent years, India abrogated Article 370, and it is now imperative to impose costs and consequences on Pakistan to deter its ongoing proxy warfare, he said.

“India is resolute in ensuring that there are repercussions for Pakistan's actions, as the current situation of low-cost aggression cannot continue without response”, Bakshi asserted.

Meanwhile, in a stern message to countries looking to mediate, EAM S Jaishankar on Monday said, “We look for partners, we don’t look for preachers”. Countries like Iran and Malaysia are attempting to mediate between India and Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack.