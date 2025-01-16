ETV Bharat / bharat

India World's Second Most Prepared Job Markets For Future In-demand Skills: QS Skills Index

New Delhi: India has been ranked second after the US among the world's most prepared job markets for future in-demand skills including in the key areas of Artificial Intelligence, digital and green sectors, according to the QS World Future Skills Index 2025.

The first Future Skills Index was released Thursday by London-based Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) which is known for its coveted university rankings.

The index has evaluated how well countries are equipped to meet the evolving demands of the international job market by measuring four main points -- Skills Fit, Academic Readiness, Future of Work, and Economic Transformation.

"In this new index, India places 25th overall when all four indicators are combined, and is recognised as a future skills contender. Additionally, India excels in the Future of Work indicator, securing the world's second-highest score (99.1), trailing the US by less than a point as the overall leader in the index," QS said in a statement.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded India's performance in the QS World Future Skills Index. "This is heartening to see! Over the last decade, our Government has worked on strengthening our youth by equipping them with skills that enable them to become self-reliant and create wealth. We have also leveraged the power of technology to make India a hub for innovation and enterprise.

"The insights from the QS World Future Skills Index are valuable as we move further on this journey towards prosperity and youth empowerment," PM Modi said in a post on X.

The prime minister was responding to a post by QS CEO and Managing Director Nunzio Quacquarelli, who said it was a proud moment for India. India, alongside Mexico, is identified as "most ready to recruit into digital roles".