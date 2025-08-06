India Working On Establishing Own Space Station

Dhanbad: India is working to establish its own space station. The country plans to send its first model into space in 2028. Once it is established, it will be followed by the establishment of India’s own space station in the next six to seven years.

This was disclosed by Deputy Director of Human Space Centre Rajendra Singh P Byali to ETV Bharat on the sidelines of an event to mark National Space Day at the Human Space Centre in Dhanbad.

He said that establishing a space station is a multilevel complex project related to space that is going on under the Gaganyaan project.

Giving more details, he said that at present India's space station is in its design phase. He disclosed, “Our team is working on the Gaganyaan project. If this project is successful, it will provide a great help in building the space station.”

He said that several institutions, including the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), are collaborating on the Gaganyaan project that is posing many challenges.

He informed that the technology of the Gaganyaan project will be used for the space station. He underlined that India’s endeavour is not just a space station project but a multilevel complex Gaganyaan project. If the Gaganyaan project is successful, it will be very helpful for the establishment of the space station. Still, it would take about six to seven years after sending a model to establish its own space station.

Talking about the challenges being faced in the context of the Gaganyaan project, he said, “There is a lot of difference between humans living on the earth and those living in space. There are many challenges regarding gravity in space. There is a lot of change in the physiology and psychology of the human body. It has to be ensured what is to be eaten and what is to be worn in space, and how one has to live there. Work is going on to address all these aspects.”

Byali said that recently, Shubhanshu Shukla had gone to the International Space Station after being given proper training. A similar training will have to be given to those going to the Indian space station after a strenuous selection process.

The Gaganyaan is an Indian crewed orbital spacecraft being developed that is intended to be the formative spacecraft of the Indian Human Spaceflight programme.

It is being designed to carry three people with rendezvous and docking capabilities. In its maiden crewed mission, this largely autonomous 5.3 metric ton space capsule will orbit the Earth at an altitude of 400 km for up to seven days.

