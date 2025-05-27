ETV Bharat / bharat

India Won't Tolerate Any Nuclear Blackmail And Will Strike Decisively At Terrorist Hideouts: All-Party Delegation

Singapore/Paris/Kinshasa: All-party parliamentary delegations on Tuesday made it clear that India will not tolerate any nuclear blackmail and will strike precisely and decisively at the terrorist hideouts developing under the cover of nuclear blackmail.

During a meeting with Senior Minister of State for Foreign Affairs and Home Affairs Sim Ann in Singapore, the Indian delegation led by JD(U) MP Sanjay Kumar Jha conveyed that if there is a terrorist attack on India, New Delhi will give a fitting reply.

"India will not tolerate any nuclear blackmail. India will strike precisely and decisively at the terrorist hideouts developing under the cover of nuclear blackmail. India will not differentiate between the government sponsoring terrorism and the masterminds of terrorism," it said.

Sim conveyed that Singapore strongly condemns all acts of terrorism and stands with India against terrorism, the High Commission of India in Singapore said in a statement.

The delegation also called on Minister of Law and Second Minister of Home Affairs Edwin Tong and discussed the new normal in India’s policy against terrorism.

The delegation requested Singapore's support in the fight against terrorism, particularly at multilateral fora like the UN and the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), the global money laundering and terrorist financing watchdog, the statement said.

In Paris, the delegation headed by BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad met French Parliamentarians led by Thierry Tesson, the president of the India-France Friendship group, and conveyed India's zero-tolerance stance against terrorism emanating from Pakistan.

"Parliamentarians reaffirmed strong ties and voiced united support for India’s fight against terrorism," the Embassy of India in France said in a post on X.

"Great to see #TeamIndia sending across a message of resolve and unity against terrorism," External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said in a post on X.

During a press conference in Paris, Prasad said the distinction between the state of Pakistan and terrorism has now withered away.

“Terrorism as an instrument of state policy is a part of the military state of Pakistan. There is no democracy there and the most hilarious aspect was that the general whose forces were defeated at the hands of India, decisively, got promoted to Field Marshal. This is their state of denial, always,” Prasad said.

The delegation presented photographic evidence of Pakistani military officials attending the funerals of terrorists and flagged how 52 UN-designated terrorist organisations found a safe harbour by Pakistan.

Former Union minister M J Akbar asserted India’s clear and thought-through “no first use” doctrine on nuclear weapons.

Addressing a gathering of community leaders in Paris a day earlier, Prasad urged them to make every effort to showcase Brand India as a beacon of peace that is fighting against the global curse of terrorism.

“And if a question is asked of you (diaspora) that the Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) had said this is not the era of war - then it is also not the era of terrorism. Terrorism is a global curse, a global cancer, killing civilised society,” he added.