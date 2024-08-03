ETV Bharat / bharat

India Witnessing Spike In Dengue Cases, Says Health Ministry

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 18 hours ago

Health Secretary Apurva Chandra has urged nine states with high dengue cases to remain vigilant and take prompt action to contain any potential dengue outbreaks. This directive aims to ensure timely interventions to prevent the spread of dengue and protect public health.

Admitting that there is a spike in dengue cases in India this year, the Health Ministry on Saturday confirmed that there are 32,091 dengue across the country till date, which is much higher than the same period the previous year.
New Delhi: Admitting that there is a spike in dengue cases in India this year, the Health Ministry on Saturday confirmed that there are 32,091 dengue across the country till date, which is much higher than the same period the previous year.

Quoting statistics from the National Centre for Vector Borne Disease Control (NCVBDC), a senior Health Ministry official, said that till June this year, a total of 32,091 dengue cases have been reported across the country against a total of 18,391 dengue cases reported in the corresponding period of 2023.

The official said that 32 deaths have also been reported from across the country due to dengue with Kerala bearing the highest casualties of 22. Karnataka reported five deaths, followed by Tamil Nadu two and Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra one each.

The official said that the Health Ministry, Director General of Health Services and NCVBDC are regularly reviewing and monitoring the situation of dengue outbreaks in the country for the current monsoon season, to assess the situation, preparedness, technical guidance and to sensitise and forewarn the states.

“At least seven review meetings were held till July 10 this year, including one by Health Minister JP Nadda over the situation,” the official informed.

Meanwhile, chairing a review meeting with the nine high dengue burden states on Friday evening, Health Secretary Apurva Chandra asked them to be vigilant for timely containing of any outbreak of dengue.

“Relevant stakeholders, including the Urban Development Ministry, states, Municipal Corporations and local self-government bodies need to cooperate and work in tandem to prevent and manage dengue cases in the country,” Chandra stated.

Representatives from the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA), as well as secretaries and high-level officials from the nine states, including Delhi, Gujarat, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal, were present at the meeting.

Chandra highlighted the need for pre-emptive steps and public health measures for the monsoon when dengue cases typically peak around August, September, October and November.

“Although dengue cases generally peak in October, this year’s trend shows that, as of July 31, 2024, the number of cases is already almost 50 per cent higher than at the same time last year,” he pointed out.

