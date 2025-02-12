India Will Not Be A Developed Country Unless It Drastically Reduces Its Rural Population: Montek Singh Ahluwalia

Bengaluru: India will not be a developed ('Vikasit') country unless it drastically reduces its population living in villages, said Former Deputy Chairman of the erstwhile Planning Commission of India Montek Singh Ahluwalia. He also strongly advocated carving out two to three states from big states like Uttar Pradesh to accelerate urbanisation.

Sharing his views at a fireside chat with Economist and Author Salman Anees Soz on 'Resilient Pathways: Charting Economic Growth Amid Global Challenges' at the Global Investors' Meet -Invest Karnataka 2025, Ahluwalia said Mahatma Gandhi had once said India lives in villages.

"Many people still regard that as a sort of romantic vision. But I strongly believe unless India drastically reduces its population living in villages, it cannot become a developed country. Good Gandhians should recognise that this is not undermining the views of Mahatma Gandhi. He expressed these views 100 years ago. But it doesn't mean that these views will continue to hold good 100 years later," he said.

He also stressed the need for carving out new and small states by dividing big states like Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra to speed up urbanisation besides picking up a few tier-2 towns and developing them into "near-metros".

"We should seriously consider splitting larger states into two or three. Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mayawati had suggested splitting her state into three. Had this been done, there would have been a political willingness instantly to create three new good cities." he said. The same argument holds good with Maharashtra where people are batting for creating a Vidarbha region as a separate state with Nagpur as its capital.

Responding to a question on rising public debt, he said all states have become fiscally very weak because of the scale of debt. He expressed the view that the nature of reforms needed for India to achieve an 8% year-on-year growth for two decades to realise its vision of 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047 have not been clearly spelt out and said there are some challenges to achieve this goal.

"When India initiated reforms in 1919, it was easy because the world was speaking in one language. We started the reforms after Eastern Europe had abolished communism. So there was only one thing for all the countries to do...that was integrating with the global market. But now geopolitical tensions are rising. The US has its own problems not only with its closest allies like Canada and Mexico but also with China. China is cosying up to Russia. Russia is becoming more dependent on China. Europeans are very scared of Russia. India is suddenly faced with a world that is fragmented. We didn't have that problem in 1991," he added.