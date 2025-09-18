ETV Bharat / bharat

India Will Not Allow Rerouting Of Domestic Goods From UAE To US: Goyal

Abu Dhabi: Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday said India will not encourage or allow rerouting of domestic goods from the UAE to the US. He said that if Indian goods come to the UAE and are sent to other Asian countries or African nations, or other parts of the region, declaring that they are made in India, it will be a very welcome step.

India will be looking at creating such pathways, he told reporters here. Goyal is here for the 13th India-UAE High Level Task Force on Investments (HLJTFI). "We do not encourage any Indian exporters to trans-ship goods to America. So at no point in time would we like to see or encourage or even allow Indian exports to go to America from the UAE," he said.

The remarks are important as the US has imposed a steep 50 per cent tariff on Indian goods entering Washington. It is expected to impact exports of Indian goods from labour-intensive sectors such as shrimp, leather and textiles.

Earlier, the commerce ministry had suggested to Indian exporters not to export their goods to the US through countries which are facing lower tariffs than India. The US accounts for about 18 per cent of India's total goods exports and 6.22 per cent in imports, and 10.73 per cent in bilateral trade.