India Will Have Additional 75,000 MBBS Seats In Next 5 Years: Nadda

New Delhi: Union Health Minister JP Nadda on Thursday said India aims to have an additional 75,000 medical undergraduate (UG) seats in the next five years.

"In the next five years, we will have 75,000 additional UG seats while there are 76,000 postgraduate (PG) seats. We are trying to see that the quality does not get compromised with the increase in quantity because that is the need of the hour,” said Nadda while addressing the ‘FICCI HEAL 2025’ in New Delhi.

Speaking on the number of MBBS seats and medical infrastructure, Nadda said, "We will require 20 lakh beds and two beds per 1000 patients in coming years if we want to match the Viksit Bharat vision."

He stated that earlier there were only 387 medical colleges and now we have 810 medical colleges with seats increasing from 51,000 to 1,25,000 at the UG level.

Nadda further said that Ayushman Bharat is today the world's largest universal health coverage programme and around 62 crore citizens or more than 40 per cent of the Indian population have Rs 5 lakh health coverage and every person above 70 years of age is entitled to Ayushman Bharat coverage till death.

“The government is also planning to increase the Jan Aushadhi Kendra from current 16,000 outlets to 25,000 outlets. There is also a decline in out-of-pocket expenses from 62.6 per cent to 39.4 per cent in the last years and Ayushman Bharat has played a very important role in this,” the minister said.

Highlighting the digital revolution in the healthcare sector with an increase in use of the e-Sanjeevani platform, Nadda said, "The National Health policy of 2017 says that we will be spending 2.5 per cent of the GDP for the health sector. We are now spending 1.8 per cent but states should also increase their spending in this sector. There are adequate funds however at the state level and we need to strengthen the implementation of these funds for complete utilisation."