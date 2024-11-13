ETV Bharat / bharat

India Will Allow Musk's Starlink To Operate If Passes Security Checks

Mumbai: Elon Musk's satellite internet service Starlink will be granted permission to operate in India after complying with security regulations, local media reported on Tuesday.

The potential launch of Starlink -- with its network of low Earth orbit satellites capable of providing internet to remote and disconnected locations --in the world’s most populous country has been accompanied by fierce policy debates and alleged national security concerns.

But on Tuesday communications minister Jyotiraditya Scindia told local media that India would allow the company to operate "as long as they're complying with all the conditions from a security perspective".

"They have to check all the boxes," business newspaper Mint quoted Scindia on Tuesday.

The minister did not provide further details, but local media reported earlier this month that the government and Starlink were in talks over several security-related issues including storage of data.

The decision comes less than a week after Donald Trump won the US presidential elections, with Musk emerging as one of his most enthusiastic backers and being pipped for a government role.

Starlink shot into the global spotlight when its terminals were sent to Ukraine after Russia's 2022 invasion to help with battlefield communications.

Musk has also butted heads with Asia's richest man Mukesh Ambani in recent months over the way satellite spectrum should be awarded.