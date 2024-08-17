ETV Bharat / bharat

India Will Achieve Developed Nation Status By 2047, Says Union Minister G Kishan Reddy

Chennai : Union Minister for Coal and Mines G Kishan Reddy praised India's economic growth, noting that the country is currently the fifth-largest economy and is on track to become the third-largest globally. He highlighted that Indians are increasingly holding leadership positions in multinational corporations and urged students to be innovators and leaders, emphasising that India will achieve developed nation status by 2047 through their efforts.

He also pointed out the country's significant improvement in ease of doing business rankings, rising from 142nd in 2014 to 63rd in 2019. In addition, Reddy shared that India is expected to become the third-largest producer and exporter of mobile phones in 2024.

He was speaking at VIT Chennai's annual convocation for 2024 and the inauguration of a new building on Saturday. He awarded degrees to 3,056 students, including 2,144 undergraduates, 817 postgraduates, 95 research students and 38 students with gold medals for their academic excellence.