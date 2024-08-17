India Will Achieve Developed Nation Status By 2047, Says Union Minister G Kishan Reddy

Chennai: Union Minister for Coal and Mines G Kishan Reddy praised India's economic growth, noting that the country is currently the fifth-largest economy and is on track to become the third-largest globally. He highlighted that Indians are increasingly holding leadership positions in multinational corporations and urged students to be innovators and leaders, emphasising that India will achieve developed nation status by 2047 through their efforts.
He also pointed out the country's significant improvement in ease of doing business rankings, rising from 142nd in 2014 to 63rd in 2019. In addition, Reddy shared that India is expected to become the third-largest producer and exporter of mobile phones in 2024.
He was speaking at VIT Chennai's annual convocation for 2024 and the inauguration of a new building on Saturday. He awarded degrees to 3,056 students, including 2,144 undergraduates, 817 postgraduates, 95 research students and 38 students with gold medals for their academic excellence.
Following the convocation, he spoke to ETV Bharat about recent developments in the coal sector. He mentioned that a coal mine in Odisha was recently allocated to Singareni, a development that was achieved through discussions with the Chief Minister of Odisha and under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's initiative. He also discussed plans to allocate more coal mines to Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.
He addressed concerns about Telangana, assuring that the Central government is taking appropriate measures to address the region's issues. He clarified that sand mining is under the jurisdiction of state governments, not the Central government. He refuted criticisms from DMK and AIADMK regarding the Union Budget for 2024-25, defending various government programmes.
These include providing 5 kg of free rice per household, building toilets and homes, offering power and healthcare benefits under Ayushman Bharat, and providing financial support and subsidies to farmers. he criticised the claims made by DMK and AIADMK as baseless, emphasising that these government initiatives are aimed at supporting Tamil people and others across the country.
