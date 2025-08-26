India Well Prepared To Counter Chemical, Radiological, Biological, And Nuclear Threat: NDRF DG

By Gautam Debroy
New Delhi: The director general of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Piyush Anand, on Tuesday said that India is well prepared to counter Chemical, Radiological, Biological and Nuclear (CRBN) incidents.
“Sending soldiers into the enemy territory is not a good strategy in modern warfare. At least, we have seen following the recent development that took place after the Pahalgam attack,” said Anand.
He was addressing a day-long seminar on enhancing response capabilities in biological disasters.
“We have seen the use of technology in wars. We have seen how Ukraine used drones against Russia. So, we need to be well prepared for all possible threats,” said Anand.
He said that there should be proper coordination between all the agencies, including NDRF and SDRF.
“If we face any CRBN threat, we have to handle it together,” said Anand.
He said that 180 CRBN teams, each with a strength of 47, are authorized in NDRF and placed at various locations across the country.
It is worth mentioning that NDRF is the lead federal agency mandated to deal with all natural and man-made disasters in the country except fire.
NDRF is one of the agencies that respond to CBRN contingencies in the public domain in coordination with other stakeholders under the supervision of nodal ministries and agencies.
So far, 9134 NDRF officers and men have undergone CRBN training, including 61 Radiological Safety Officers (RSOs), 255 Training of Trainers (ToTs) Course, 120 Master Trainers (MTs) Course and 34 Mobile Radiation Detection System (MRDS) Course.
According to a Parliamentary Committee report, potential threat from Chemical, Radiological, Biological and Nuclear includes the use of CRBN materials by non-state actors in the form of dirty bombs, dispersal devices and bio weapons.
India’s Domestic Preparedness
India has a system for the prevention and detection of threats of malicious acts involving radioactive and nuclear materials, and also preparedness for response to such emergencies. The Department of Atomic Energy (DAE), along with the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), is the nodal department for any crisis arising due to the release of radioactivity in the public domain within the country (including any release due to malicious acts using radioactive material).
Crisis Management Plan
The Department of Atomic Energy has prepared its ‘Crisis Management Plan’, which includes response during any crisis scenario arising due to malicious acts during transport of radioactive and nuclear material or explosion of RDD (Radiological Dispersal Device). A ‘Crisis Management Group’ exists at DAE to deal with any nuclear or radiological emergency in the public domain. A 24x7 ECR (Emergency Communication Room) is maintained at DAE for emergency communications.
