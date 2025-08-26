ETV Bharat / bharat

India Well Prepared To Counter Chemical, Radiological, Biological, And Nuclear Threat: NDRF DG

By Gautam Debroy

New Delhi: The director general of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Piyush Anand, on Tuesday said that India is well prepared to counter Chemical, Radiological, Biological and Nuclear (CRBN) incidents.

“Sending soldiers into the enemy territory is not a good strategy in modern warfare. At least, we have seen following the recent development that took place after the Pahalgam attack,” said Anand.

He was addressing a day-long seminar on enhancing response capabilities in biological disasters.

“We have seen the use of technology in wars. We have seen how Ukraine used drones against Russia. So, we need to be well prepared for all possible threats,” said Anand.

He said that there should be proper coordination between all the agencies, including NDRF and SDRF.

“If we face any CRBN threat, we have to handle it together,” said Anand.

He said that 180 CRBN teams, each with a strength of 47, are authorized in NDRF and placed at various locations across the country.

It is worth mentioning that NDRF is the lead federal agency mandated to deal with all natural and man-made disasters in the country except fire.