India Welcomes Peace Treaty Between Armenia And Azerbaijan

New Delhi: India on Saturday welcomed the peace treaty signed between Armemia and Azerbaijan saying it is an important achievement for dialogue and diplomacy that it has always advocated.



External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar spoke to hia Armenian counterpart Ararat Mirzoyan and congratulated the latter. In a post on X, Jaishankar, himself a former IFS officer, wrote, "Good to speak to Armenian FM @AraratMirzoyan. Congratulated him on the Armedia-Azerbaijan Peace Treaty reached in Washington DC. This is an important achievement for dialogue and diplomacy that India advocates."



The peace accord between the two countries was finalised on Friday at a summit hosted by US President Donald Trump, who hailed the signing by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan as a “historic breakthrough”.



Addressing the gathering ahead of the ceremony, Trump declared that the US had “succeeded in bringing peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan after decades of conflict”. He credited US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, and other senior officials for their role in brokering the deal.



As part of the pact, both the countries pledged to permanently end hostilities, establish diplomatic ties, facilitate commerce and travel, and recognise each other’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.



The US said that it will conclude separate accords with Armenia and Azerbaijan covering border security, economic collaboration, technology partnerships, and trade. A central element of the deal grants the US exclusive development rights to a proposed strategic transit route across the South Caucasus, named the ‘Trump Peace and Prosperity Corridor’.



Armenia and Azerbaijan were locked in an ethnic and territorial dispute for more than three decades over Nagorno-Karabakh. The conflict traces its roots to 1988, when the region’s ethnic Armenian majority sought to transfer the then Nagorno-Karabakh Autonomous Oblast from Soviet Azerbaijan to Armenia.