India Welcomes Meeting Between US And Russia In Alaska, Says It Holds Promise To End Ukraine Conflict

New Delhi: India on Saturday welcomed the planned meeting between the USA and Russia in Alaska on August 15, aimed at ending the Ukraine conflict.

The Ministry of External Affairs said the summit could pave the way for peace and reiterated Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s stance that “this is not an era of war.” India expressed readiness to support efforts towards resolving the crisis.

"India welcomes the understanding reached between the United States and the Russian Federation for a meeting in Alaska on 15th August 2025. This meeting holds the promise of bringing to an end the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and opening up the prospects for peace. As Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said on several occasions, "This is not an era of war”. India, therefore, endorses the upcoming Summit meeting and stands ready to support these efforts," the Minister stated on its X handle.

US President Donald Trump had said on Friday he would meet his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in one week in Alaska, and suggested that an eventual deal between Moscow and Kyiv to end the war in Ukraine could involve swapping territory.

The Kremlin later confirmed the summit, calling the location "quite logical." "The presidents themselves will undoubtedly focus on discussing options for achieving a long-term peaceful settlement of the Ukrainian crisis," Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov said in a statement posted on Telegram. Tens of thousands of people have been killed since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, with millions forced to flee their homes.

Putin held consultations Friday with the leaders of China and India ahead of the summit with Trump, who has spent his first months in office trying to broker peace in Ukraine without making a breakthrough. "The highly anticipated meeting between myself, as President of the United States of America, and President Vladimir Putin, of Russia, will take place next Friday, August 15, 2025, in the Great State of Alaska," Trump said on his Truth Social site.