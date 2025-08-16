ETV Bharat / bharat

India Welcomes Trump-Putin Alaska Summit On Ukraine, Reiterates Dialogue Only Way Forward

US President Donald Trump (R) and Russian President Vladimir Putin shake hands at the end of a joint press conference after participating in a US-Russia summit on Ukraine at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage, Alaska, on August 15, 2025. ( AFP )

New Delhi: India on Saturday welcomed the summit meeting in Alaska between US President Donald Trump and his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin over the Ukraine war the preceding day.

“India welcomes the Summit meeting in Alaska between US President Donald Trump and President Vladimir Putin of Russia. Their leadership in the pursuit of peace is highly commendable,” an official spokesperson for the External Affairs Ministry said in a statement here.

“India appreciates the progress made in the Summit. The way forward can only be through dialogue and diplomacy. The world wants to see an early end to the conflict in Ukraine,” the ministry added.

No Headway During Trump-Putin Summit

Trump on Friday held a detailed meeting with Putin in the US state of Alaska on a potential ceasefire in the Ukraine war. Although the two leaders failed to reach any deal, Trump said that the they had made "great progress".

He said that “there’s no deal until there’s a deal,” over the Putin's claim that the two leaders had struck an “understanding” on the Ukraine war while warning Europe not to “torpedo the nascent progress.” Trump later told Fox News Channel before leaving Alaska that the onus might be on Ukraine President Zelenskyy “to get it done,” adding there would also be some involvement from European nations.