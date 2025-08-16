India Welcomes Trump-Putin Alaska Summit On Ukraine, Reiterates Dialogue Only Way Forward

New Delhi: India on Saturday welcomed the summit meeting in Alaska between US President Donald Trump and his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin over the Ukraine war the preceding day.
“India welcomes the Summit meeting in Alaska between US President Donald Trump and President Vladimir Putin of Russia. Their leadership in the pursuit of peace is highly commendable,” an official spokesperson for the External Affairs Ministry said in a statement here.
“India appreciates the progress made in the Summit. The way forward can only be through dialogue and diplomacy. The world wants to see an early end to the conflict in Ukraine,” the ministry added.
No Headway During Trump-Putin Summit
Trump on Friday held a detailed meeting with Putin in the US state of Alaska on a potential ceasefire in the Ukraine war. Although the two leaders failed to reach any deal, Trump said that the they had made "great progress".
He said that “there’s no deal until there’s a deal,” over the Putin's claim that the two leaders had struck an “understanding” on the Ukraine war while warning Europe not to “torpedo the nascent progress.” Trump later told Fox News Channel before leaving Alaska that the onus might be on Ukraine President Zelenskyy “to get it done,” adding there would also be some involvement from European nations.
Trump Calls Zelenskyy
Following the summit with Putin in Alaska, President Trump called Ukraine President Zelenskyy on his return to Washington. He however did not speak to reporters upon landing.
We had a long and substantive conversation with @POTUS. We started with one-on-one talks before inviting European leaders to join us. This call lasted for more than an hour and a half, including about an hour of our bilateral conversation with President Trump.— Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) August 16, 2025
Ukraine reaffirms… pic.twitter.com/64IPVhtFaB
Zelenksyy while taking to X, said that he had a "long and substantive conversation" with Trump.
"We started with one-on-one talks before inviting European leaders to join us. This call lasted for more than an hour and a half, including about an hour of our bilateral conversation with President Trump," he wrote in a detailed post.
Today, following a conversation with President Trump, we further coordinated positions with European leaders. The positions are clear. A real peace must be achieved, one that will be lasting, not just another pause between Russian invasions.— Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) August 16, 2025
Killings must stop as soon as…
In another post, Zelenskyy said that following a conversation with President Trump, "We further coordinated positions with European leaders". "The positions are clear. A real peace must be achieved, one that will be lasting, not just another pause between Russian invasions".
Read More: