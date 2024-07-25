ETV Bharat / bharat

India Welcomed 9.24 Million Foreign Tourists: Gajendra Singh Shekhawat

New Delhi: India attracts tourists from all across the globe including countries from Asia Pacific. It received around 9.24 million foreign tourists globally in the year 2023, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Minister of Tourism, said.

"India received 9.24 million foreign tourists globally including countries from the Asia Pacific. Further, Australia, Malaysia, Singapore, Japan, Thailand and Korea (Republic of) are among the top 20 tourism source countries for India signifying the importance of the region as a source market for inbound tourism," Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Minister of Tourism, said in a written reply to Rajya Sabha on Thursday.

As per the Ministry’s information, out of the total of 9.24 million foreign tourists, India received around 1.22 million tourists from six countries of the Asia Pacific Region.

"The Ministry of Tourism promotes India as a holistic destination in various markets to increase India's share of the global tourism market. These objectives are met through an integrated marketing and promotional strategy and a synergised campaign in association with the stakeholders and Indian Missions overseas," Shekhawat informed.