Bride, Groom, Spy: Indians Hire Wedding Detectives To Verify Prospective Spouse, Sons Or Daughters-in-law

In this photograph taken on December 15, 2024, a brass band member holds an embellished umbrella with lights during a wedding procession in New Delhi. ( AFP )

New Delhi: From an anonymous office in a New Delhi mall, matrimonial detective Bhavna Paliwal runs the rule over prospective husbands and wives -- a booming industry in India, where younger generations are increasingly choosing love matches over arranged marriage.

The tradition of partners being carefully selected by the two families remains hugely popular, but in a country where social customs are changing rapidly, more and more couples are making their matches.

So for some families, the first step when young lovers want to get married is not to call a priest or party planner but a sleuth like Paliwal with high-tech spy tools to investigate the prospective partner.

Sheela, an office worker in New Delhi, said that when her daughter announced she wanted to marry her boyfriend, she immediately hired Paliwal. "I had a bad marriage," said Sheela, whose name has been changed as her daughter remains unaware her fiance was spied on. "When my daughter said she's in love, I wanted to support her -- but not without proper checks."

Paliwal, 48, who founded her Tejas Detective Agency more than two decades ago, says business is better than ever. Her team handles around eight cases monthly. In one recent case -- a client checking her prospective husband -- Paliwal discovered a decimal point salary discrepancy.

"The man said he earns around $70,700 annually," Paliwal said. "We found out he was making $7,070."

'Service to society'

It is discreet work. Paliwal's office is tucked away in a city mall, with an innocuous sign board saying it houses an astrologer -- service families often use to predict an auspicious wedding date. "Sometimes my clients also don't want people to know they are meeting a detective," she laughed.

Hiring a detective can cost from $100 to $2,000, depending on the extent of surveillance needed. That is a small investment for families who splash out many times more on the wedding itself. It is not just worried parents trying to vet their prospective sons or daughters-in-law.

Some want background checks on their future spouse -- or, after marriage, to confirm a suspected affair. "It is a service to society," said Sanjay Singh, a 51-year-old sleuth, who says his agency has handled "hundreds" of pre-matrimonial investigations this year alone.

Private eye Akriti Khatri said around a quarter of cases at her Venus Detective Agency were pre-marriage checks. "There are people who want to know if the groom is gay," she said, citing one example.