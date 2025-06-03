ETV Bharat / bharat

Heavy Rains, Turbulent Weather Forecasted Across Northeastern And Northwest India

Light to moderate rains are expected over most of northeast India for the next seven days.

Heavy Rains, Turbulent Weather Forecasted Across Northeastern And Northwest India
People wait near submerged part of a road after heavy rainfall at Jamunamukh area, in Hojai district of Assam on Tuesday (PTI)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 3, 2025 at 1:14 PM IST

New Delhi: The northeastern states battered by extensive floods will continue to experience downpours on Tuesday, the Indian Meteorological Department said.

According to the IMD statement, light to moderate rains are expected over most of northeast India for the next seven days, with isolated heavy to very heavy showers expected on Wednesday and Thursday. Heavy rainfall is also expected in the Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, leading the IMD to issue an orange alert in that area.

Meanwhile, northwest India is also set to witness turbulent weather over the next few days. The IMD has forecast thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds of up to 50 kmph in Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, and Delhi until Thursday. These regions are likely to experience thundersqualls with wind speeds reaching up to 70 kmph today. Dust storms are expected at isolated places in West Rajasthan during this period.

Central and eastern states like Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, West Bengal, and Jharkhand are also likely to experience light to moderate rain with thunderstorm activity and gusty winds. Residents have been urged to remain cautious and follow local advisories.

Even after downpours, the IMD is seeing a slow rise in maximum temperatures. It is set to increase by 3 - 5°C over northwest India from June 6, and an increase of 2 - 4°C is expected in central and eastern India in the days ahead. Odisha is expected to see hot and humid weather until Friday, with similar weather expected for coastal Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

Fishermen have been alerted as very rough sea conditions are expected over the Arabian Sea, Bay of Bengal, Lakshadweep region and Gulf of Mannar till Saturday. Fisherfolk in coastal Karnataka, Kerala and northern Tamil Nadu have been asked not to venture into the seas.

