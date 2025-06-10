ETV Bharat / bharat

Weather Update: Heatwave Grips North India; IMD Predicts Rain Relief From Thursday

Mirages seen at Kartavya Path on a hot summer day in New Delhi on Monday ( ANI )

New Delhi: North India remains engulfed in an unrelenting heatwave, with the weather agency predicting increased temperatures on Tuesday.

The Indian Meteorological Department has issued a heatwave alert for Delhi and other parts of northwest India. "If we talk about Northwest India, then most subdivisions will have heatwave conditions, particularly in the plains, during the next four days", said IMD.

The IMD has predicted similar conditions for Wednesday too. The weather office has predicted a change in weather from Thursday, with light rain, thunderstorms, and strong winds offering some temperature relief. However, the IMD also reported that this change may result in tropical and humid conditions.

The oppressive heat is not limited to Delhi. Neighbouring states, Punjab and Haryana, are also grappling with extreme temperatures. In Haryana, Sirsa was the hottest at a blistering 46.4°C. Rohtak and Hisar followed closely with 45.6°C and 44°C, respectively. Chandigarh, the shared capital of both states, recorded its highest temperature of the season so far at 43.8°C.

In Punjab, Samrala town in Ludhiana district took the top spot, recording a searing 46.1°C. Other hotspots included Ferozepur at 44°C, Pathankot at 43.8°C, and Patiala at 42.9°C. Rajasthan, which is often no stranger to extreme temperatures, saw Sri Ganganagar register a sweltering 47.3°C, the highest across the region.