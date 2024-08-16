India, Vietnam Focus On Maritime Cooperation At Maritime Security Dialogue

New Delhi: India and Vietnam recently engaged in the 4th India-Vietnam Maritime Security Dialogue in Hanoi, Vietnam, with a primary focus on strengthening their collaboration in maritime activities and law enforcement.
According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the discussions between the two nations revolved around the establishment of a conducive environment that fosters mutual growth and contributes to global well-being.
The Indian delegation, led by Muanpuii Saiawi, Joint Secretary for Disarmament and International Security Affairs, alongside Trinh Duc Hai, Vice Chairman of the National Boundary Commission representing Vietnam, thoroughly assessed their ongoing maritime cooperation and deliberated on potential avenues for joint endeavours at both international and regional forums.
In a bid to enhance their partnership, both countries pledged to intensify their efforts across various domains such as Marine Scientific Research, Ocean Economy, Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR), Navy and Coast Guard cooperation, and maritime law enforcement. The next session of dialogue is slated to convene in New Delhi at a suitable juncture.
This dialogue comes on the heels of Vietnam Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh's recent visit to India, during which the leaders not only emphasized the imperativeness of closer ties in light of current geopolitical realities but also committed to elevating the Vietnam-India Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.
The Prime Ministers acknowledged the convergence of their global outlooks and threw their weight behind a greater role for the Global South in international affairs. They also appreciated the multi-faceted mechanisms driving cooperation between their countries and resolved to fortify bilateral dialogues across diverse sectors, while also endorsing the signing of the Plan of Action for the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership from 2024 to 2028.
India and Vietnam share a robust and growing relationship rooted in shared historical ties, cultural exchanges, and common strategic interests. The bilateral relationship has been steadily evolving, especially in areas such as defense cooperation, trade, and regional security.
India and Vietnam's relationship dates back over 2,000 years, with ancient maritime trade routes and the spread of Buddhism from India to Vietnam. This cultural foundation has laid the groundwork for modern diplomatic relations. Both countries have maintained strong cultural exchanges, including educational ties and collaborations in arts and literature.
They have significantly deepened their defense cooperation over the past few decades. This includes regular high-level visits, joint military exercises, and the sharing of defense technologies.
Both countries emphasize the importance of maritime security in the Indo-Pacific region. They collaborate to ensure freedom of navigation and address common challenges like piracy and territorial disputes. India has been providing training to Vietnamese military personnel, especially in areas like submarine operations and language training.
Bilateral trade between India and Vietnam has grown rapidly, reaching nearly $15 billion in recent years. Major areas of trade include textiles, pharmaceuticals, agricultural products, and electronics.Indian companies have been investing in various sectors in Vietnam, including energy, IT, and manufacturing. Vietnam's strategic location and growing economy make it an attractive destination for Indian investors.
Regular high-level exchanges, including visits by the Indian Prime Minister and the Vietnamese President, have helped to strengthen political ties. India and Vietnam cooperate closely in regional and international forums such as ASEAN, the East Asia Summit, and the United Nations. They share a common vision for a free, open, and inclusive Indo-Pacific region. Vietnam is not a member of the QUAD, but it shares concerns with India about regional security, particularly in the South China Sea, where both countries have interests in ensuring stability and adherence to international law.
India has supported Vietnam in its space endeavours, including helping with satellite launches and capacity building in space technology. There have been collaborations in areas like IT, pharmaceuticals, and biotechnology, where Indian expertise is helping to develop Vietnam's capabilities.
Both countries face challenges related to China's assertiveness in the region, particularly in the South China Sea. This shared concern has further strengthened their strategic partnership. The relationship is likely to expand further in areas like renewable energy, digital economy, and infrastructure development. India and Vietnam's relationship continues to grow as both countries navigate the complexities of regional geopolitics while seeking to enhance economic ties and defence cooperation.