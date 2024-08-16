ETV Bharat / bharat

India, Vietnam Focus On Maritime Cooperation At Maritime Security Dialogue

New Delhi: India and Vietnam recently engaged in the 4th India-Vietnam Maritime Security Dialogue in Hanoi, Vietnam, with a primary focus on strengthening their collaboration in maritime activities and law enforcement.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the discussions between the two nations revolved around the establishment of a conducive environment that fosters mutual growth and contributes to global well-being.

The Indian delegation, led by Muanpuii Saiawi, Joint Secretary for Disarmament and International Security Affairs, alongside Trinh Duc Hai, Vice Chairman of the National Boundary Commission representing Vietnam, thoroughly assessed their ongoing maritime cooperation and deliberated on potential avenues for joint endeavours at both international and regional forums.

In a bid to enhance their partnership, both countries pledged to intensify their efforts across various domains such as Marine Scientific Research, Ocean Economy, Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR), Navy and Coast Guard cooperation, and maritime law enforcement. The next session of dialogue is slated to convene in New Delhi at a suitable juncture.

This dialogue comes on the heels of Vietnam Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh's recent visit to India, during which the leaders not only emphasized the imperativeness of closer ties in light of current geopolitical realities but also committed to elevating the Vietnam-India Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

The Prime Ministers acknowledged the convergence of their global outlooks and threw their weight behind a greater role for the Global South in international affairs. They also appreciated the multi-faceted mechanisms driving cooperation between their countries and resolved to fortify bilateral dialogues across diverse sectors, while also endorsing the signing of the Plan of Action for the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership from 2024 to 2028.

India and Vietnam share a robust and growing relationship rooted in shared historical ties, cultural exchanges, and common strategic interests. The bilateral relationship has been steadily evolving, especially in areas such as defense cooperation, trade, and regional security.