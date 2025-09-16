ETV Bharat / bharat

India, Venezuela Explore Cooperation In Digital Public Infrastructure, AI: MEA

New Delhi: India and Venezuela have held discussions to explore collaboration in Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) and Artificial Intelligence (AI), focusing on transformative applications in payments, citizen services, agriculture, health, and education, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) stated on Tuesday.

In a post on X, the MEA stated that the Secretary (East) from the MEA, P Kumaran, met Venezuela's Vice-Minister for Development of Information and Communications Technology, Raul Hernandez and held discussions on these areas.

"Secretary (East) P Kumaran met Mr Raul Hernandez, Vice-Minister for Development of Information and Communications Technology, Venezuela. Discussions focused on cooperation in the areas of Digital Public Infrastructure and AI, including in the fields of payments, citizen services, agriculture, health and education," the MEA stated in its post on X.

According to the MEA, India and Venezuela have always enjoyed cordial relations. There is a similarity of views on major international, political and economic issues. In addition to actively promoting bilateral relations, the two countries also cooperate in multilateral forums.