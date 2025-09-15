India-US Trade Talks To Resume In New Delhi Tomorrow After Renewed Diplomatic Push
The talks will focus on a bilateral trade deal, tariffs, and oil imports after Donald Trump and Narendra Modi reaffirmed their partnership momentum.
Published : September 15, 2025 at 7:15 PM IST
By Saurabh Shukla
New Delhi: After a brief pause, trade talks between India and the United States are set to resume on September 16. The U.S. Chief Trade Negotiator, Brendan Lynch, along with his team, is scheduled to arrive in India tonight. Full-day discussions between the two nations are expected to take place on Tuesday, focusing on the proposed bilateral trade agreement.
Secretary in the Ministry of Commerce, Sunil Barthwal, confirmed this development and stated that India is now open to pursuing Free Trade Agreements (FTAs) not only with the United States but also with many other countries. We are actively engaging with various missions to inform other countries about our GST reforms and ongoing FTA initiatives. Our capacity for trade negotiations has significantly improved, and Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for many products are now in place. 'We are well-prepared to move forward with more and more FTAs,' added Barthwal.
According to Rajesh Agarwal, Additional Secretary in the Ministry of Commerce, 5 rounds of trade negotiations between India and the US have already taken place. The sixth round was originally planned for August 25–29, 2029, but was postponed. Now this week’s meeting will mark the sixth round of dialogue. The Indian Ministry of External Affairs will also participate in the talks, including other stakeholders.
Key expectations from the meeting
One of the key expectations from the US side is that India should commit to reducing crude oil imports from Russia during the trade discussions. Addressing concerns over US tariffs, the commerce secretary stated that India is in continuous dialogue with the US and is working to understand their perspective. He added that India is actively working on all key issues, including tariffs.
Talks resume after Trump-Modi intervention
The renewed momentum in trade talks came after a post by former US President Donald Trump on September 10. Writing on his social media platform Truth Social, Trump said, “I am pleased to announce that India and the United States of America are continuing negotiations to address the trade barriers between our two nations. I look forward to speaking with my very good friend, Prime Minister Modi, in the upcoming weeks. I feel certain that there will be no difficulty in coming to a successful conclusion for both of our great countries!”
Prime Minister Narendra Modi also responded to the post by writing, “India and the US are close friends and natural partners. I am confident that our trade negotiations will pave the way for unlocking the limitless potential of the India-US partnership. Our teams are working to conclude these discussions at the earliest. I am also looking forward to speaking with President Trump. We will work together to secure a brighter, more prosperous future for both our people.”
August trade data
India’s merchandise exports recorded a positive growth of 6.7 per cent in August 2025, reaching 35.1 billion, compared to USD 32.89 in August 2024. Simultaneously, imports declined by 10.12 per cent to 61.59 billion, down from USD 68.53 billion in the corresponding period last year. Consequently, the trade deficit also narrowed significantly to USD 26.49 billion as against USD 35.64 billion in August 2024.
The US continues to be India’s top export destination, and exports to the US have seen notable growth compared to last year. Between April and August 2025, India exported goods worth USD 40.39 billion to the US, up from USD 34.21 billion during the same period last year. Besides this, imports from China also increased in August 2025 compared to the same period last year. According to the Ministry of Commerce, the 14th round of negotiations on the India-European Union FTA is scheduled to take place in Brussels from October 6 to 10.
FIEO on trade data
Reacting to the trade data, President FIEO S C Ralhan said that the 6.7% year-on-year growth in exports for August 2025 is a welcome and encouraging sign for India’s export sector, especially in light of ongoing global headwinds and geopolitical uncertainties. The decline in imports by over 10% has also helped in easing the trade deficit, which is now significantly lower compared to the same month last year.
During the period April to August 2025-26, India’s cumulative merchandise exports stood at USD 184.13 billion, while imports were recorded at USD 306.52 billion. FIEO Chief also emphasised the need for sustained efforts in the coming months to build on this momentum to maintain and accelerate export growth; we must continue focusing on ease of doing business, faster trade facilitation, skilling and access to global markets.
He also urges the government to provide enhanced support for MSMEs and timely disbursement of export incentives to ensure our exporters remain globally competitive, especially during these times when the major economies across the globe are facing tariff crises. FIEO remains optimistic that with a strategic push and global market stabilisation, India is well-positioned to further strengthen its trade performance in the remaining fiscal period.
Non-petroleum export
India’s merchandise exports showed encouraging growth in August 2025, driven by strong performances across several key sectors. Notably, electronic goods exports surged by an impressive 25.93 per cent, rising from USD 2.32 billion in August 2024 to USD 2.93 billion this year.
Engineering goods also contributed to the momentum, with exports growing by 4.91 per cent to reach USD 9.90 billion. Gems and jewellery exports witnessed a robust 15.57 per cent jump, increasing from USD 2 billion to USD 2.31 billion.
Meanwhile, petroleum products saw a steady rise of 6.54 per cent, touching USD 4.48 billion, and drug & pharmaceutical exports climbed by 6.94 per cent to USD 2.51 billion.
Overall, cumulative non-petroleum exports between April and August 2025 reached USD 158.07 billion, marking a 7.35 per cent growth compared to USD 147.25 billion during the same period last year.
