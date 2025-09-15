ETV Bharat / bharat

India-US Trade Talks To Resume In New Delhi Tomorrow After Renewed Diplomatic Push

By Saurabh Shukla

New Delhi: After a brief pause, trade talks between India and the United States are set to resume on September 16. The U.S. Chief Trade Negotiator, Brendan Lynch, along with his team, is scheduled to arrive in India tonight. Full-day discussions between the two nations are expected to take place on Tuesday, focusing on the proposed bilateral trade agreement.

Secretary in the Ministry of Commerce, Sunil Barthwal, confirmed this development and stated that India is now open to pursuing Free Trade Agreements (FTAs) not only with the United States but also with many other countries. We are actively engaging with various missions to inform other countries about our GST reforms and ongoing FTA initiatives. Our capacity for trade negotiations has significantly improved, and Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for many products are now in place. 'We are well-prepared to move forward with more and more FTAs,' added Barthwal.

According to Rajesh Agarwal, Additional Secretary in the Ministry of Commerce, 5 rounds of trade negotiations between India and the US have already taken place. The sixth round was originally planned for August 25–29, 2029, but was postponed. Now this week’s meeting will mark the sixth round of dialogue. The Indian Ministry of External Affairs will also participate in the talks, including other stakeholders.

Key expectations from the meeting

One of the key expectations from the US side is that India should commit to reducing crude oil imports from Russia during the trade discussions. Addressing concerns over US tariffs, the commerce secretary stated that India is in continuous dialogue with the US and is working to understand their perspective. He added that India is actively working on all key issues, including tariffs.

Talks resume after Trump-Modi intervention

The renewed momentum in trade talks came after a post by former US President Donald Trump on September 10. Writing on his social media platform Truth Social, Trump said, “I am pleased to announce that India and the United States of America are continuing negotiations to address the trade barriers between our two nations. I look forward to speaking with my very good friend, Prime Minister Modi, in the upcoming weeks. I feel certain that there will be no difficulty in coming to a successful conclusion for both of our great countries!”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also responded to the post by writing, “India and the US are close friends and natural partners. I am confident that our trade negotiations will pave the way for unlocking the limitless potential of the India-US partnership. Our teams are working to conclude these discussions at the earliest. I am also looking forward to speaking with President Trump. We will work together to secure a brighter, more prosperous future for both our people.”

August trade data

India’s merchandise exports recorded a positive growth of 6.7 per cent in August 2025, reaching 35.1 billion, compared to USD 32.89 in August 2024. Simultaneously, imports declined by 10.12 per cent to 61.59 billion, down from USD 68.53 billion in the corresponding period last year. Consequently, the trade deficit also narrowed significantly to USD 26.49 billion as against USD 35.64 billion in August 2024.