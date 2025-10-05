ETV Bharat / bharat

India-US Trade Deal: India's 'Red Lines' Have To Be Respected, Asserts Jaishankar

New Delhi: Against the backdrop of a downturn in bilateral ties over Washington's policy on tariffs, for any trade deal between India and the US, Washington has to respect New Delhi's "red lines" and efforts are underway to reach an understanding, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Sunday.

In an interactive session at an event, Jaishankar acknowledged that there were 'issues' between India and the US and many of them were linked to the inability to firm up the proposed trade deal, even as he noted that "there are things you can negotiate and there are things you can't".

The external affairs minister said both sides have not arrived at a "landing ground" on trade discussions and that an understanding was necessary as the US is the world's largest market. But at the same time, he said India's red lines should be respected.

The ties between New Delhi and Washington have been reeling under severe stress after US President Donald Trump doubled tariffs on Indian goods in August to a whopping 50 per cent, including a 25 per cent additional duty for India's purchase of Russian crude oil.

India had described the US action as "unfair, unjustified and unreasonable". However, a phone conversation between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Trump last month resulted in efforts by the two sides to work on a proposed trade deal.

"We have today issues with the United States. A big part of it is the fact that we have not arrived at a landing ground for our trade discussions, and the inability so far to reach there has led to a certain tariff being levied on India," Jaishankar said at the discussion on the theme 'Shaping Foreign Policy in Turbulent Times' at the Kautilya Economic Enclave.

"In addition, there is a second tariff which we have publicly said we regard as very unfair, which has picked on us for sourcing energy from Russia when there are other countries that have done so, including countries that right now have a far more antagonistic relationship with Russia than we do," he said.

Jaishankar made the remarks while responding to questions on the current state of India-US relations. "Whatever happens at the end of the day, there has got to be a trade understanding with the US... because it is the world's largest market but also because much of the world has reached those understandings," he said.

"But it has to be an understanding where our bottom lines, our red lines are respected. In any agreement, there are things you can negotiate and there are things you can't," he said. Jaishankar said India is clear about its approach.

"I think we are pretty clear about that. We have to find that landing ground, and that's been the conversation which has been going on since March," he said.

The external affairs minister also suggested that the strain in the relations has not been impacting every dimension of the engagement. "There are problems, there are issues, nobody is in denial of it. Those issues need to be negotiated and discussed and resolved, which is exactly what we are trying to do," he said.