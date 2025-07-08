India-US Trade Deal: Expert Warns Of One-Sided Pact Risks Amid Tariff Threats

New Delhi: US President Donald Trump has extended the deadline for countries to finalise bilateral trade deals with the US from July 8 to July 31, giving a final three-week window before sweeping country-specific tariffs come into force on August 1.

Trump on Tuesday said the US is closing in on a trade deal with India. Trade negotiators from Washington and New Delhi are looking to finalise a tariff-reducing deal, but disagreements remain.

Trump's extension is part of a broader trade offensive launched on April 2, when Trump identified 57 countries for special tariffs unless they signed new deals aligning with US trade interests. So far, only the United Kingdom and Vietnam have complied. A temporary ceasefire deal with China is also in place.

Now, Donald Trump is escalating the pressure. On July 7, he signed formal letters to 14 countries, outlining the tariffs they will face from August 1 if they fail to conclude a deal. The list includes:

• 25% tariffs: Japan, South Korea, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Tunisia

• 30% tariffs: South Africa, Bosnia and Herzegovina

• 32% tariffs: Indonesia

• 35% tariffs: Bangladesh, Serbia

• 36% tariffs: Cambodia, Thailand

• 40% tariffs: Laos, Myanmar

Country-specific tariffs

According to a report by Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI), more letters are expected this week. These warnings, described by the White House as 'final notices,' leave countries with a stark choice: sign a deal on US terms or face punitive duties. The US administration believes the strategy will force hesitant partners like Japan, South Korea, and the EU back to the table. Early signs of nervous reaction in some capitals suggest the pressure may be working.

Trump has also issued a warning against retaliation—any country that raises its tariffs in response will see US duties increase even further. From August 1, the US will apply country-specific tariffs on top of existing Most Favoured Nation (MFN) rates—though not in addition to pre-existing sectoral duties such as those on steel, aluminum, autos, and auto parts.

The tariff hike is expected to disrupt trade flows, increase consumer prices in the US, and cause broader supply chain complications globally. US imports from China were down by 35% in May 2025 over the previous period.

Deals on US terms

Despite being presented as trade “agreements,” Trump’s deals do not meet WTO standards for Free Trade Agreements (FTAs). Under WTO rules, FTAs require mutual tariff reductions on a substantial share of trade. Under the Trump model, only the partner country lowers its MFN tariffs, while the US makes no reciprocal cuts. Trump lacks Fast Track Trade Authority from Congress to reduce MFN tariffs. Instead, he’s offering to roll back only the “Liberation Day” tariffs imposed in April under emergency powers—tariffs that a US federal court has already ruled unlawful. The case is under appeal, but the legal basis remains fragile.

GTRI founder Ajay Srivastava told ETV Bharat that or India, those April tariffs added a 26% surcharge on top of normal US tariffs. Even if a deal is struck, Indian exports may still face a minimum 10% additional levy, making it a pressured compromise, not a true partnership. Trump’s unpredictability raises concerns that even signed deals may be revisited. Just last week, he threatened an additional 10% tariff on BRICS countries—including Brazil, Russia, India, and China—if they pursue what he calls “anti-American” policies. This came after the BRICS Summit in Rio, where members condemned US unilateral tariffs and explored alternatives to the US dollar, including a common currency for trade.

According to him the group’s expansion to include Iran, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE has deepened fears in Washington of a multipolar shift in global trade leadership. Trump’s warning makes it clear: any country seen as aligning with BRICS positions may face new tariffs, regardless of previous deals. The message—Loyalty trumps legality.

Despite these agreements, the US runs persistent deficits with Japan and South Korea. Trump now wants countries not just to reduce tariffs, but to guarantee purchases of American agriculture, oil, gas, and aircraft. Even with Australia—where the US enjoys a sizeable trade surplus—Washington is demanding additional commitments, including beef imports.

Trump’s tariff push stems from the belief that America’s large trade deficit is due to foreign tariffs and unfair trade barriers. He argues that higher US tariffs will protect domestic industries and create jobs. But trade analysts, including those at GTRI, argue that this is a misdiagnosis. The real cause lies in the US dollar’s status as the global reserve currency, which allows the US to run persistent trade deficits by printing dollars. This unearned dollar allows the US to overspend, buy most startups and real estate abroad and run high trade deficits. High wages, outsourcing, and uncompetitive manufacturing in many sectors further compound the issue.

India Weighs Trump’s YATRA

Ajay Srivastava stressed that with the clock ticking, India is emerging as a leading contender for a deal announcement in the coming days. According to sources, New Delhi has already submitted its final offer, and the next move is now up to Washington. An announcement could come at any moment—potentially even through a late-night Truth Social post by Trump. India is hoping for a joint statement, but that will ultimately depend on Trump’s mood.

However, New Delhi must proceed with caution. Given Washington’s growing tendency to override agreements and impose unilateral conditions—particularly on BRICS members—India must carefully weigh the strategic benefits of engagement against the risks of accepting an uneven deal. Trump’s approach isn’t a Free Trade Agreement—it’s a YATRA: Yielding to American Tariff Retaliation Agreement, he added.