ETV Bharat / bharat

India-US Trade Agreement Talks Progressing Well: Commerce Secretary

Piyush Goyal will lead a team of senior Indian officials to Washington starting May 17 for discussions with their US counterparts on the agreement.

India-US Trade Agreement Talks Progressing Well: Commerce Secretary
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
author img

By PTI

Published : May 15, 2025 at 8:27 PM IST

1 Min Read

New Delhi: The negotiations for the proposed bilateral trade agreement between India and the US are progressing well, a top government official said on Thursday. Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal said that an Indian team will be going to Washington for further discussions.

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal will lead a team of senior Indian officials to Washington starting May 17 for discussions with their US counterparts on the agreement.

He will hold meetings with US Trade Representative (USTR) Jamieson Greer and US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick during his visit.

The four-day talks (May 17-20) come against the backdrop of both countries exploring the possibility of an interim trade arrangement in goods to secure "early mutual wins" ahead of finalising the first phase of the trade agreement by fall (September-October) this year.

New Delhi: The negotiations for the proposed bilateral trade agreement between India and the US are progressing well, a top government official said on Thursday. Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal said that an Indian team will be going to Washington for further discussions.

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal will lead a team of senior Indian officials to Washington starting May 17 for discussions with their US counterparts on the agreement.

He will hold meetings with US Trade Representative (USTR) Jamieson Greer and US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick during his visit.

The four-day talks (May 17-20) come against the backdrop of both countries exploring the possibility of an interim trade arrangement in goods to secure "early mutual wins" ahead of finalising the first phase of the trade agreement by fall (September-October) this year.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

INDIA US TRADE AGREEMENTCOMMERCE SECRETARYSUNIL BARTHWALINDIA US TRADE

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

Hirakud’s Hidden Blessing: Odisha Wetlands Turn A Safe Haven For Nesting Migratory Birds

Write 'Govinda' 10 Lakh Times, Get VIP Darshan: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams Spiritual Challenge For Youth

Operation Sindoor Was Precise, Calibrated And Timely: Major General (Retd) Harsha Kakkar

Assam-based Entrepreneur Comes Up With New Blend of Tea - 'Sindoor -Pride' To Honor Indian Security Forces

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.