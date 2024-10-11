ETV Bharat / bharat

2 Major Deals Cleared As India, US Strengthen Defence Ties Amid Global Tensions

New Delhi: In a significant boost to India's defence capabilities, the cabinet committee has cleared two major deals with the United States. The move aims to enhance India's military prowess amid ongoing geopolitical tensions, particularly due to the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

The first deal involves the purchase of 31 High Altitude Long Endurance (HALE) UAVs, including 15 Sea Guardian drones for the Navy and eight Sky Guardian drones each for the Army and Air Force. These advanced drones are designed for surveillance, reconnaissance, and combat missions.

The second deal involves the manufacturing of two nuclear-powered attack submarines at the Ship Building Centre in Vishakhapatnam, valued at approximately Rs 45,000 crore. This move strengthens India's naval capabilities and bolsters its nuclear triad.

Retired Major General GD Bakshi hailed the decision, stating, "India needs long-range drones for reconnaissance and patrolling." He noted the US has been unreliable in the past, citing the cancelled GE404 jet engine deal. However, Bakshi welcomed India's efforts to diversify sources, reducing dependence on Russia.