India-US NSAs Agree to Work Closely to Further Advance Ties

New Delhi: National Security Adviser Ajit Doval on Friday, during a telephonic conversation with his US counterpart Jake Sullivan, agreed to work closely to further advance India-US relations, which are built on shared values and common strategic and security interests.

This comes in the backdrop of utmost disappointment of the US for the visit of PM Modi to Moscow. Earlier on Thursday, the US ambassador to India Eric Garcetti came down heavily on PM Modi saying that the India-US relationship was wider and deeper than it's ever been, but it was not deep enough to be taken "for granted".

The US state department has been expressing serious concern over the India-Russia ties. The US, India NSAs discussed a wide range of issues of bilateral, regional and international concern and forthcoming high-level engagements under the Quad framework to be held in July this year and later in the year.

The NSAs agreed to work closely to further advance India-US relations, which are built on shared values and common strategic and security interests. They further reiterated the need to work collectively to address global challenges to peace and security and further expand the Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership.

Days after PM Modi concluded his visit to Moscow, the US state department said that it continues to express these concerns to India.

“We have been quite clear about our concerns about India’s relationship with Russia. We have expressed those privately directly to the Indian government, and continue to do so. And that has not changed,” US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller told reporters at a daily news conference.