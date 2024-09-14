ETV Bharat / bharat

India-US Joint Military Exercise Yudh Abhyas Underway At Mahajan Field Firing Range

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 2 hours ago

The Indian and US armies carried out joint military exercises at the Mahajan Field Firing Range in Bikaner. The area was filled with the sound of aerial mortar bombs as part of the drills.

The joint military training of the armies of India and America 'Yuddha Abhyas 2024' has been going on since September 9 at Mahajan Field Firing Range in the district.
Indian and US troops during a joint military exercise at Mahajan Field Firing Range, Bikaner. (ETV Bharat)

Bikaner (Rajasthan): The joint military training of the armies of India and America 'Yuddha Abhyas 2024' has been going on since September 9 at Mahajan Field Firing Range in the district. The exercise is scheduled to run from September 9 to 22. On Saturday, the armies of both countries conducted joint exercises. During this, the firing range resonated with the blasts of aerial motor bombs.

Army spokesperson Colonel Abhitabh Sharma said that to achieve interoperability, both armies were kept in war conditioning and tactical training for the last week.

This included firing exercises and 'battle hardening' sessions. The Indian contingent used this opportunity to practice weapons and equipment profiles, operational procedures and familiarisation with its adverse conditions. He said that this exercise will be conducted till September 21. At the same time, the last 48 hours will be a verification exercise.

In all, 1,200 soldiers were involved in the military exercise. Colonel Amitabh Sharma said that about 1,200 soldiers from both armies were participating in this military exercise, including 600 soldiers from India and 600 from America.

Similarly, during the military exercise, the armies of both countries shared information about new technology weapons and techniques for anti-terrorism operations with each other regarding anti-terrorism activities.

