ETV Bharat / bharat

India-US Joint Military Exercise Yudh Abhyas Underway At Mahajan Field Firing Range

Bikaner (Rajasthan): The joint military training of the armies of India and America 'Yuddha Abhyas 2024' has been going on since September 9 at Mahajan Field Firing Range in the district. The exercise is scheduled to run from September 9 to 22. On Saturday, the armies of both countries conducted joint exercises. During this, the firing range resonated with the blasts of aerial motor bombs.

Army spokesperson Colonel Abhitabh Sharma said that to achieve interoperability, both armies were kept in war conditioning and tactical training for the last week.

This included firing exercises and 'battle hardening' sessions. The Indian contingent used this opportunity to practice weapons and equipment profiles, operational procedures and familiarisation with its adverse conditions. He said that this exercise will be conducted till September 21. At the same time, the last 48 hours will be a verification exercise.