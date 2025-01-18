ETV Bharat / bharat

India, US Ink Pact For Cooperation In Cybercrime Investigations

Indian Ambassador Vinay Kwatra and Acting US Deputy Secretary of Homeland Security (DHS) Kristie Canegallo signed an MoU to enhance cooperation in cybercrime investigations.

By PTI

Published : Jan 18, 2025, 1:38 PM IST

New Delhi: India and the US have inked an agreement to enhance cooperation in cybercrime investigations, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). The signing of the pact comes days before the Biden administration hands over charge to the Trump administration.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed in Washington DC on Friday by Indian Ambassador Vinay Kwatra and Acting US Deputy Secretary of Homeland Security (DHS) Kristie Canegallo, the MEA said.

It said the agreement allows the respective agencies of the two countries to step up the level of cooperation and training for the use of cyber threat intelligence and digital forensics in criminal investigations.

From India, the Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre (I4C) of the Home Ministry is responsible for the execution of the MoU. On the US side, the DHS and its constituent agencies US Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Homeland Security Investigations Cyber Crimes Center are tasked with implementing the pact.

