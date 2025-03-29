ETV Bharat / bharat

India, US Decide To Hold Sector-Specific Talks For Proposed Trade Pact In Coming Weeks

ndian National Flag Tricolour hoisted on the occasion of 74th Independence Day at Times Square in New York ( ANI )

New Delhi: India and the US have decided to hold sector-specific talks in the coming weeks to finalise the structure of the proposed bilateral trade agreement (BTA), the government said on Saturday.

The engagement between the two countries came in the backdrop of the USA's threat to impose reciprocal tariffs on its key trading partners, including India, on April 2.

The decision to hold discussions in the coming weeks follows four days of talks -- between senior officers of India and the US -- which concluded here on Saturday.

"Sectoral expert-level engagements under the BTA will start virtually in the coming weeks and pave the path for an early negotiating round in person," the ministry said.

In a statement, the commerce ministry said to realise the shared objective of promoting growth that ensures fairness, national security and job creation, both sides broadly come to an understanding on the next steps towards a mutually beneficial, multi-sector BTA, with the goal to finalise its first tranche by fall (August-September) 2025.

Through the agreement, the two countries are looking to increase market access for their goods, cut tariff and non-tariff barriers and deepen supply chain integration in a mutually beneficial manner, it added.

"Both sides look forward to building on this milestone in the coming months to finalise the BTA, ensuring it aligns with the shared goals of prosperity, resilience, and mutual benefit," it added.

A team of US officials, headed by Assistant US Trade Representative for South and Central Asia Brendan Lynch, was here to finalise the contours and terms of references of the proposed pact, aimed at more than doubling the bilateral trade to USD 500 billion by 2030.

The meeting follows the visit of Commerce and Industries Minister Piyush Goyal to Washington from March 4-6 during which he met his US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and subsequent video conferences between the two sides.

On Friday, US President Donald Trump described Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a "very smart man" while emphasising that tariff talks would "work out very well between India and our country".

The remarks assume significance since Trump has repeatedly criticised the alleged high tariffs charged by India and other countries on American goods. He has announced plans to impose reciprocal tariffs on its key trading partners, including India, on April 2.