India Urges Russia To Repatriate Indians In Russian Army

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) confirmed that 12 Indians working with the Russian military have died so far.

Published : Jan 17, 2025, 5:19 PM IST

New Delhi: Russia has communicated to India that 16 Indians, who were serving in the Russian military, are missing, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Friday. The MEA said 12 Indians working with the Russian military have died so far.

"There have been 126 cases (of Indian nationals serving in the Russian Army). Of these 126 cases, 96 people have returned to India and have been discharged from the Russian armed forces," MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

"Eighteen Indian nationals in the Russian Army remain and out of them, the whereabouts of 16 individuals are not known," he said. "The Russian side has categorised them as missing.... We are seeking an early release and repatriation of those who remain," Jaiswal said.

