India Urges Bangladesh To Take Strong Measures To Ensure Safety Of Hindus

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal condemned the alleged attack on the members of the Hindu community in Chittagong.

By PTI

Published : 2 minutes ago

New Delhi: Amid reports of tension in Bangladesh's Chittagong following provocative social media posts, India on Thursday urged Dhaka to take action against "extremist" elements and ensure the safety of the country's Hindu community. During a weekly media briefing here, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal condemned the alleged attack on the members of the Hindu community in Chittagong.

The tension was the result of "incendiary posts" on social media, he said. India appeals to the Bangladesh government to take action against such extremist elements, and also ensure the safety of Hindus in Bangladesh, Jaiswal said.

