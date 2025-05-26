India Unveils World's Most Precise Weather Model: BFS Sets Global Benchmark with 6 km Precision

By Surabhi Gupta

New Delhi: In a historic moment that allows India to stand shoulder to shoulder with the leaders in meteorological science, the Centre launched the Bharat Forecast System (BFS) on Monday, the world’s highest-resolution numerical weather prediction model with a spatial resolution of 6 kilometers. BFS has been developed indigenous to India by the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM), Pune and will be India's most important leap in delivering hyper-local highly accurate forecasts in relation to the weather and climate models, especially considering a diverse and complex geography being the Indian sub-continent.

The BFS, which will be operationally used for the upcoming monsoon season, exceeds the global standard of leading services in Europe, the UK, and the US, which develop models at 9 km to 14 km resolution. Earth Sciences Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh said, “This is a proud marker of our rise as the fourth largest economy in the world. There are boundless opportunities for India's economic growth as a result of the BFS - it will not only help in disaster preparedness, but also empower economic growth by increasing planning in agriculture, railways, aviation and many other sectors".

The Minister said, “In 2014, the Earth Sciences budget was just ₹400–500 crore. Today, it has increased to ₹20,000 crore. In a world driven by technology-led research, we are now focusing on how IMD can directly contribute to boosting India’s economy both in terms of preventive potential losses and increasing potential gains."

"The IMD, once under-recognised, has now become central to national planning, contributing over ₹50,000 crore in economic value. With improved forecasting down to block levels, especially in aspirational districts, we are truly achieving a whole-of-government approach powered by science and technology," Singh said.

Medha Sachin Deshpande, Scientist at IITM, told ETV Bharat, "Work is also underway on forecasting thunderstorms and aviation turbulence, these are extremely localised phenomena, and to predict them accurately, we need models that resolve weather at hyper-local scales. That is our goal for the future: to develop highly accurate models that bring better forecasts directly to common people. Improving models requires more observations, advanced technology, and significant funding, since weather is a global phenomenon, it demands continuous effort and investment."

She added, "India’s weather systems are unique, so global models developed elsewhere are often tailored for other countries’ needs. Our focus is to improve forecasts specifically for Indian weather. Accurate monsoon predictions are vital because India’s economy, especially the agricultural sector, is closely linked to the monsoon. Good rainfall means good crop production and higher GDP. Beyond agriculture, better forecasts save lives and help industries make timely decisions, like when to harvest or store crops. Ultimately, improved weather prediction is crucial for both economic growth and public safety."

Why Earth sciences budget has increased so much in 10 years, for that, Dr. Phani Murali Krishna R., Scientist at IITM, told ETV Bharat, "Running a global weather model at 6-kilometre resolution requires powerful computing infrastructure. India now has one of the largest high-performance computing systems, which allows us to run these simulations in just 2–3 hours. This system, inaugurated by the Prime Minister in 2024, cost approximately ₹800 crore. From a technological standpoint, we’ve improved several processes, like increasing the number of cores per node and enhancing memory performance, which helped us improve input/output operations. That’s why model run-times have reduced significantly. As of now, we are operating with one supercomputer for these forecasts."

The Leap from 12 km to 6 km: A Resolution Revolution

Dr. Suryachandra A. Rao, Acting Director and Scientist at IITM, called the BFS a generational shift. “Previously, the IMD used a 12-kilometer resolution model. The nee BFS improves this significantly with a 6-kilometer resolution. This higher resolution enables much more precise and detailed forecasts, especially at the local or 'panchayat' level,” Rao said.

The improved resolution also enhances the accuracy of extreme weather prediction. "Earlier, we could reliably forecast rainfall about three days in advance. Now, BFS allows us to extend this prediction window to five days, a 30% improvement in both accuracy and lead time," he added.

This additional forecasting window can transform India’s approach to disaster mitigation and public service delivery. "For instance, weather-related disruptions like fog, power outages, or high winds often impact transport systems. With improved forecasts, sectors like Railways can prepare better, arranging alternate routes or scheduling adjustments," Rao explained.

Transforming Agriculture and Saving Lives

Agriculture stands to be among the biggest beneficiaries of this innovation. "The improved reliability, enhanced by about 30%, means farmers get more accurate and timely information about rainfall and weather conditions. This allows for better planning of sowing, harvesting, and crop protection," said Dr. Rao.

BFS also boosts cyclone forecasting capability. “For extreme weather, such as cyclones, BFS has increased forecast accuracy by almost 60%. Accurate cyclone track prediction reduces unnecessary evacuations and resource deployments, saving both lives and money,” he emphasised.

Crucially, all BFS data is being made publicly accessible. "IITM hosts the data on its servers, allowing various sectors to access and utilise it freely. Our team is committed to ensuring this system serves all stakeholders effectively," Rao said.

Micro-Scale Weather, Macro-Scale Impact

Medha Deshpande highlighted BFS’s utility in tracking rapidly evolving, fine-scale weather events. “When we say we work on short- and medium-range predictions, it means forecasting weather events that develop suddenly in the morning and cause rain immediately. Predicting such events is only possible with high-resolution models," she said.

She added, "At coarser resolutions, the model cannot distinguish between closely spaced locations. Higher resolution means better detail and more accurate representation. Currently, we run the model at 6-kilometer resolution, but it also has the capability to run at 1-kilometer resolution."

However, she warned of challenges. "Running the model at finer scales requires enormous computational power. We’ve built this model step-by-step, and now it meets all the criteria for real-time forecasting. In the coming years, we expect further improvements."

She also underscored the economic stakes involved. "Accurate monsoon predictions are vital because India’s economy, especially agriculture, is closely linked to the monsoon. Good rainfall means good crop production and higher GDP. Improved weather prediction is crucial for both economic growth and public safety."

From Railways to Aviation: Sectoral Transformations

Dr. Phani Murali Krishna R. from IITM pointed out that BFS is also set to revolutionise operations in the railways and aviation sectors. “It enhances fog forecasting using satellite imagery, which is crucial for railway operations. When we know how far fog extends, train drivers can be alerted in advance to slow down, improving safety and reducing delays,” he said.

He added, "The system helps determine rainfall patterns over several days. Farmers can better plan based on whether it will rain or remain dry, improving yield and reducing losses.”

Running a global weather model at 6-kilometer resolution is no easy feat. "India now has one of the largest high-performance computing systems, which allows us to run these simulations in just 2–3 hours. This system, inaugurated by the Prime Minister in 2024, cost approximately ₹800 crore,” Krishna said.

Technological innovations were key. “We increased the number of cores per node and enhanced memory performance, which helped us reduce model run-times significantly. As of now, we are operating with one supercomputer for these forecasts," he added.

Supercomputing Muscle: Arka Powers BFS

The scientific community credits much of BFS’s success to the commissioning of the supercomputer “Arka” at the IITM campus last year. With a computing capacity of 11.77 petaflops and storage of 33 petabytes, Arka replaced its predecessor, “Pratyush,” which required 10 hours to run the weather models. “Arka performs the same data-crunching within four hours,” said Parthasarathy Mukhopadhyay, a key researcher in the BFS project.

Malay Ganai, another IITM scientist, highlighted BFS’s performance in critical areas. “We’ve observed notable improvements in the distribution of mean rainfall over India. The model shows significant improvement in predicting moderate to extreme rainfall events, including heavy rainfall and prolonged precipitation,” he said.

He further pointed to advancements in cyclone tracking. “The system performs better in tracking cyclones, which is crucial for early warnings and disaster preparedness across the region. While it marks a significant step forward, there are still areas for refinement.”

From Validation to Victory

Snehlata Tirkey, who was closely involved in testing the model, described the process as labour-intensive but fulfilling. "From developing the model to validating it, identifying flaws, and rectifying them, it has been a comprehensive effort. Seeing all that hard work culminate in today’s launch is deeply rewarding,” she said.

Echoing her sentiment, scientist Siddharth Kumar offered a metaphor for the technological upgrade. “Earlier, we were working with something like a 2-megapixel camera—now, we have upgraded to an 8-megapixel one. That means the new system offers much sharper, higher-resolution forecasts."

This translates to more actionable data on the ground. “Previously, we could provide forecasts at the block level; now, we can drill down to the panchayat level with much more localised data. In addition to rainfall, thunderstorms, and cyclones, the data from this system is also being shared with aviation authorities," Kumar added.

The Science and Scope Behind BFS

Dr. M. Ravichandran, Secretary of the Ministry of Earth Sciences, said, "The tropical region is a chaotic region for weather. The change in weather patterns is unpredictable and higher-resolution models are required to capture the spatial changes."

He emphasised the dramatic improvement in forecast precision. "Earlier, we used to issue one forecast for four villages. The BFS will enable us to issue separate forecasts for each of the four villages," he explained.

The BFS is fed by data from a network of 40 Doppler Weather Radars across the country. "Gradually, the number of Doppler radars will increase to 100, which would allow the weather office to issue nowcasts, weather forecasts for the next two hours, across the country,” Ravichandran noted.

Crucially, the BFS is not exclusively for India. "It would provide forecasts at 6-kilometer resolution for the tropics, which extends between 30 degrees South latitude and 30 degrees North latitude region. India is located in between 8.4°N and 37.6°N," he said.

National Focus with Global Reach

Dr. Jitendra Singh summed up the national potential impact of BFS: "The BFS would improve monsoon tracking, aviation, cyclone watching and disaster management, agriculture, waterways, defence, and flood forecasting. It would also assist central ministries facilitate informed decisions in a much more timely manner."

He closed his comments, emphasising the model’s significance in India's story. "It is a unique forecasting system that can help put cash in India’s economy by removing potential losses and at the same time add potential gains."