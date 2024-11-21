India Unveils AI Data Bank To Drive Innovation And Strengthen National Security

New Delhi: Minister of State (Independent Charge) of Earth Sciences and Science and Technology Dr Jitendra Singh emphasised the transformative potential of Artificial Intelligence (AI) while stressing the importance of responsible use during the ASSOCHAM AI Leadership Meet 2024.
The theme of the meeting was 'AI for India: Advancing India’s AI Development-Innovation, Ethics and Governance', and the minister highlighted AI as a cornerstone for India’s economic growth and problem-solving initiatives while addressing the meeting, Singh unveiled India’s first AI Data Bank, a significant step aimed at bolstering technological innovation by providing researchers, startups and developers with access to high-quality datasets.
This initiative, he said, is pivotal for creating scalable AI solutions in critical sectors like healthcare, agriculture and space exploration. The AI Data Bank will provide real-time analytics for satellite, drone and IoT data, aligning with India’s goals for disaster management and cybersecurity.
He further discussed the National Strategy for AI, which is rooted in fostering global collaborations, ethical governance, and innovation. Singh highlighted the government’s efforts in building partnerships between academia, private enterprises, and startups to expand AI applications.
He remarked, “AI can act as the backbone of India’s future development, driving economic progress and addressing critical challenges such as climate change and public service delivery.”
Archana Vohra, Managing Director of Commerce & Payments at Google and Co-Chair of the ASSOCHAM AI Task Force, spoke about Google’s contribution to India’s Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI). She emphasised transparency and control as key elements of a responsible AI framework, underlining Google’s commitment to collaborative AI security.
The event also focused on ensuring fair AI systems through robust governance frameworks to tackle challenges like algorithmic bias and data privacy. Singh reiterated India’s proactive engagement in global forums like the United Nations and G20 to establish a rules-based international AI framework.
As India embraces AI, this blend of innovation, ethics and collaboration reflects its readiness to lead the next industrial revolution while ensuring responsible technological progress. The AI Data Bank initiative marks a significant milestone, positioning India as a key player in the global AI landscape.