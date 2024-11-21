ETV Bharat / bharat

India Unveils AI Data Bank To Drive Innovation And Strengthen National Security

Minister of State (Independent Charge) of Earth Sciences and Science and Technology Dr Jitendra addresses the ASSOCHAM AI Leadership Meet 2024 in New Delhi on Thursday ( ETV Bharat )

New Delhi: Minister of State (Independent Charge) of Earth Sciences and Science and Technology Dr Jitendra Singh emphasised the transformative potential of Artificial Intelligence (AI) while stressing the importance of responsible use during the ASSOCHAM AI Leadership Meet 2024.

The theme of the meeting was 'AI for India: Advancing India’s AI Development-Innovation, Ethics and Governance', and the minister highlighted AI as a cornerstone for India’s economic growth and problem-solving initiatives while addressing the meeting, Singh unveiled India’s first AI Data Bank, a significant step aimed at bolstering technological innovation by providing researchers, startups and developers with access to high-quality datasets.

This initiative, he said, is pivotal for creating scalable AI solutions in critical sectors like healthcare, agriculture and space exploration. The AI Data Bank will provide real-time analytics for satellite, drone and IoT data, aligning with India’s goals for disaster management and cybersecurity.

He further discussed the National Strategy for AI, which is rooted in fostering global collaborations, ethical governance, and innovation. Singh highlighted the government’s efforts in building partnerships between academia, private enterprises, and startups to expand AI applications.