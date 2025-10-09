ETV Bharat / bharat

India-UK Partnership Important Pillar Global Stability Amid Uncertainty: PM Modi

Mumbai: The India-UK partnership stands as an important pillar of global stability and economic progress at a time the world is witnessing uncertainties, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday after holding wide-ranging talks with his British counterpart Keir Starmer.

The two sides, following the Modi-Starmer talks, announced plans to supply lightweight multirole missile systems to the Indian military to boost its air defence capabilities besides an in-principle move to finalise an inter-governmental pact to jointly develop maritime electric propulsion systems for India's naval platforms.

In their restricted as well as delegation-level talks, the two leaders held that the sealing of the historic free trade agreement between the two sides in July will inject new energy, boost trade and broaden the overall trajectory of ties.

The British prime minister, accompanied by over 100 CEOs, entrepreneurs, university vice-chancellors, landed in India's financial capital on Wednesday to a rousing welcome. It is his first visit to India.

"India and the UK are natural partners. Our relationship is built on the shared values of democracy, freedom, and the rule of law," Modi said in his media statement in presence of Starmer.

"In today's time of global uncertainty, our growing partnership stands as an important pillar of global stability and economic progress," he said. Modi said India's dynamism and the UK's expertise together will create a "unique synergy" to further enhance the bilateral relations in diverse areas.

"Our partnership is trustworthy, and driven by talent and technology. And today, as Prime Minister Starmer and I stand together on this stage, it is a clear reaffirmation of our shared commitment to work hand-in-hand towards building a brighter future for the people of both our nations," he said.

In his remarks, Starmer described the signing of the UK-India Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement as a "breakthrough moment" as it will slash tariffs, increase access to each other's markets and create jobs.

"It is significant that we're meeting here in Mumbai, India's economic and financial capital, because India's growth story is remarkable. I want to congratulate the prime minister on his leadership, aiming to be the world's third largest economy by 2028," he said.

The two leaders also welcomed the resetting of the Joint Economic and Trade Committee (JETCO) which will support the governance and utilisation of the trade pact and drive forward wider trade and investment partnership. Modi and Starmer also discussed the situation in West Asia and the war in Ukraine.

"The prime minister and I also discussed the need for a just and lasting peace in Ukraine, the need for stability and security in the Indo-Pacific, and the need to co-operate in critical areas like climate and energy, including breaking away from dependence on fossil fuels," Starmer said.