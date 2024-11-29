ETV Bharat / bharat

India, UK Ink Framework Pact For Development Of Electric Propulsion Systems For Warships

A Statement of Intent (SoI) was inked for proposed plan by defence ministries of two countries in Portsmouth on Thursday, Indian readout of development said.

New Delhi: India and the UK have sealed a framework agreement to co-design and co-produce electric propulsion systems to be used in futuristic warships in sync with their aim to broad-base cooperation in the strategic domain. A Statement of Intent (SoI) was inked for the proposed plan by the defence ministries of the two countries in Portsmouth on Thursday, an Indian readout of the development said.

The SoI would serve as a broader framework intended for cooperation in the co-design, co-creation and co-production of electric propulsion capability for future naval ships, it said. "The landing platform docks, planned to be built at an Indian shipyard, are envisaged to have a fully electric propulsion system," the readout issued by the defence ministry on Friday said.

"The signing was part of the third joint working group meeting of electric propulsion capability partnership, symbolising the commitment to promote indigenous development of niche technologies," it said. From the Indian side, the SoI was signed by Joint Secretary (naval systems) Rajeev Prakash.

Director of Ships Operations and Capability Integration in the UK's defence ministry Rear Admiral Steve McCarthy inked it from the British side. The framework pact was signed days after British Minister for Indo-Pacific Catherine West visited India.

