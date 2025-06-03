India, UK Hold High-Level Talks To Boost Defence, Green Energy And Trade Ties

New Delhi: India and the UK on Tuesday deepened bilateral ties during extensive talks here, with focus on key sectors like defence, security, counter-terrorism and green energy.

The 17th India-UK foreign office consultations (FOC) and the first strategic exports and technology cooperation dialogue marked a significant step towards boosting strategic and technological collaboration between the two nations and address export controls for enabling greater technology cooperation.

The Indian delegation was led by Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri while the UK side was led by Sir Oliver Robbins, Permanent Under-Secretary(PUS), Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO).

India and the UK being the Comprehensive Strategic Partners (CSP), the FOC provided an opportunity to review and discuss the entire gamut of bilateral relations. Both sides welcomed the conclusion of the India-UK Free Trade Agreement (FTA) and Double Contribution Convention.

Misri and Robbins further discussed ways to strengthen cooperation in trade, investment and financial sector, defence and security, counter-terrorism, technology, science, innovation, green energy, climate, health, education, and people-to-people relations in order to deepen and diversify our the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement.

During the FOC meeting, Misri also conveyed India's appreciation for the British government's expression of solidarity and support to India in its fight against terrorism. The two sides also exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual interest, including developments in Russia-Ukraine, Indo-Pacific and West Asia.

Moreover, both sides agreed to maintain regular exchanges at political and senior official levels and hold the next FOC in London which is likely to be scheduled at a mutually convenient time in 2026.

Last month, India and the UK had sealed a landmark FTA that will benefit 99 percent Indian exports from tariff and will make it easier for British firms to export whisky, cars and other products to India besides boosting overall trade basket. Along with the FTA, which is the biggest the UK has done since leaving the European Union, the two sides also sealed a double contribution convention.