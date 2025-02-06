India Tops Global Charts in Domestic Flight Load Factor For 2024

New Delhi: India has been declared the world leader in passenger load factors (PLF) for domestic flights in 2024, reaching an impressive 86.4 per cent, according to the latest International Air Transport Association (IATA) report. The United States and China take positions two and three, respectively, with 84.1 per cent and 83.2 per cent. This report emphasises the rapid growth of India's aviation sector due to the rising demands of the travel sector and also its effective capacity management.

Indian Aviation Boom

According to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), India's domestic aviation sector carried an astonishing figure of 163 million passengers in 2024. Brazil stood fourth with PLF at 81.9%, followed closely by Australia at 81.8% and Japan at 78%. This shows how well the sector has recovered and how far domestic flights have in terms of demand across the globe.

Global Aviation Trends 2024

The IATA report indicates that international and domestic air travel demand reached their highest levels in 2024. Total worldwide air traffic increased by 10.4 per cent on a year-on-year basis in revenue passenger kilometers (RPKs). International traffic increased by 13.6 per cent, and total capacity increased in available seat kilometers (ASK) by 8.7 per cent. In 2024, the worldwide load factor reached an all-time high of 83.5, indicating gains in the operational efficacy of the airline. A particularly strong month was December 2024, with total demand increasing by 8.6 per cent y-o-y and a record load factor of 84 for that month.

IATA's Forecast and Industry Insights

IATA Director General Willie Walsh highlighted that the strong demand for air travel in 2024 has reinforced aviation's critical role as a driver of economic growth, trade, and innovation. He noted that 83.5% of seats available filled is an all-time high triggered, in part, by supply chain congestion that stunted capacity expansion.

"2024 made it absolutely clear that people want to travel. With 10.4 per cent demand growth, travel reached record numbers domestically and internationally. Airlines met that strong demand with record efficiency. On average, 83.5 per cent of all seats on offer were filled, a new record high, partially attributable to the supply chain constraints that limited capacity growth. Aviation growth reverberates across societies and economies at all levels through jobs, market development, trade, innovation, exploration, and much more,” said Willie Walsh.

"Looking to 2025, there is every indication that demand for travel will continue to grow, albeit at a moderated pace of 8.0 per cent that is more aligned with historical averages," Walsh added.

IATA forecasts an 8.0% growth in air travel demand in 2025, aligning with historical averages. "The desire to partake in the freedom that flying makes possible brings some challenges into sharp focus," he observed. Walsh said, “The tragic accident in Washington last night reminds us that safety needs our continuous efforts. Our thoughts are with all those affected. We will never cease our work to make aviation ever safer."