India Top Milk Producer in the World: Animal Husbandry Minister

New Delhi: India is the top producer of milk in the world and has set a target of producing 300 million metric tons (MMT) of milk in the next five years from the present 239 MMT, Union Minister of Animal Husbandry and Dairying Rajiv Ranjan Singh said in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

Singh also said that ever since the Modi government launched the Rashtriya Gokul Mission (RGM) in 2014, milk production in the country has increased by 63.5 per cent and the government is hopeful of further increasing it by 15 per cent in the next three years.

"India is now the top milk-producing country in the world. We have now set a target of producing 300 MMT of milk in the next five years from the present 239 MMT," he said.

The minister said about 10 crore people in the country are engaged in milk production of which 75 per cent are women. He said the per-person consumption of milk in India is 471 grams.

The Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying is implementing the Rashtriya Gokul Mission. Its main objective is the development and conservation of indigenous breeds, genetic upgradation of bovine population and enhancement of milk production and productivity of bovines thereby making milk production more remunerative to the farmers.