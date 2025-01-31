India To Translate Higher Education Books Into 22 Native Languages Using AI, Says Dr Sahasrabudhe, NETF Chairman

Amaravathi: Dr Anil Sahasrabudhe, Chairman of the National Educational Technology Forum, has revealed the central government’s plans to use artificial intelligence (AI) in making higher education books available in 22 Indian languages within the next two years.

Speaking to ETV Bharat Dr Sahasrabudhe highlighted the importance of teaching in the mother tongue to bring innovations in education.

“Countries like Japan, Germany, and Korea, which lead in engineering and technology, achieve this success because they think and learn in their native languages,” he said.

The NAAC executive committee chairman said that all higher education books, including those belonging to engineering, medical, and legal fields, will be available in Indian languages as a major translation project is underway. “The translation program is being supported with the help of artificial intelligence to translate the books into 22 Indian languages,” he said.

Dr Sahasrabudhe said some books had already been made available, and the use of AI would expedite the project. “The translation work is expected to be completed in two years, and students can access the online lessons from top professors in their mother tongue at affordable costs,” he said.

Benefits of Education in Mother Tongue

Dr Sahasrabudhe stated that the mother tongue was crucial for learning, as children naturally grab their first words from their parents at home.

“When children are forced to switch to English medium too early, especially from nursery to upper kindergarten, they experience a language shock, which impacts their development,” he said, stressing the inclusion of mother tongue in teaching and developmental programs.

Mother Tongue in Higher Studies

Dr Sahasrabudhe recommended that children should be taught in their mother tongue until higher studies, as only 5% of the population in India may speak English at home, while the rest converse in languages like Kannada, Marathi, and Telugu. “This will prevent students from experiencing an inferiority complex even if they lack proficiency in English. This will also give them equal opportunities in all fields,” Dr Sahasrabudhe said.

He claimed that at least 29% of the population reached a higher education level, which is set to rise to 50% through the New Education Policy (NEP). However, he said the target might take 50 years to achieve.

The Role of States

Dr Sahasrabudhe said the initiative would succeed if everyone worked together, and it is not feasible for everyone to study in English.

“Priority should be given to mother tongue education at all levels. The English language should not be ignored; it should not be a barrier to accessing education in one’s language,” he said.

Globally Impact Education in Mother Tongue

According to Dr. Sahasrabudhe, India's capacity to compete internationally will not be hampered by its lack of proficiency in English. He gave the examples of Germany, where higher education is taught in German, and Japan, where engineering is taught in Japanese, both of which have achieved great strides in technology.

He also mentioned China and Spain, where students have made major contributions to global breakthroughs while studying in their home tongues. According to Dr Sahasrabudhe, if education is given in the home tongue, India can also innovate and compete on a global scale.