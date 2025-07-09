India To Soon Have 1300 World Class Stations, Says MoS Railways Bittu

Jodhpur: India will soon have 1300 world-class Amrit Stations that will demonstrate the strides made by the Indian Railways. This ministry will soon be at the first place in the country. This was stated by Minister of State for Railways Ravneet Singh Bittu at Jodhpur on Wednesday. He had come to the city to offer his condolences at the passing away of Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw’s father.

In his brief interaction with the media persons he said that the development of railways in Jammu and Kashmir is there for everyone to see where railways have reached up to Baramulla.

He said that in the next two years everyone will refer to the Indian Railways in the days to come like they are presently talking about the road network developed under the Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari.

He claimed that a lot of work is being done in the railways under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Ashwini Vaishnaw. There is better coordination and the railways have a substantial budgetary allocation.

“The budget that used to be in thousand crores is now Rs 2, 60,000 crores. There are 26,000 trains running daily covering a distance of 1, 50,000 km,” he informed.

Bittu was accompanied by the Chairman of Railway Board and other officials as they went to offer their condolences to the Vaishnav household in Ratanada. Vaishnaw’s father Dau Lal Vaishnaw was being treated at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Jodhpur where he passed away on Tuesday. Rajasthan Chief Minister along with other ministers and legislators had attended his cremation.

The state’s Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari also reached Vaishnaw’s house to offer her condolences. She later went to the residence of the local MLA Atul Bhansali. She told the media persons that the state government is very serious on proper maintenance of roads in the state. She said that the roads being constructed are properly monitored and reviewed. Immediate action is taken when there are reports of a bridge collapse or breaking of roads.

