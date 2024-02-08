India To Scrap Free Movement Regime with Myanmar to Ensure Internal Security

By PTI

Published : Feb 8, 2024, 12:36 PM IST

Updated : Feb 8, 2024, 1:01 PM IST

India's Home Minister Amit Shah (File Image)

India's Home Minister Amit Shah has announced the decision to end the free movement regime with Myanmar to enhance the internal security of the country. This move aims to address the internal security issues along the lines of the Indo-Myanmar border.

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said the Centre has decided to scrap the India-Myanmar Free Movement Regime (FMR) to ensure the country's internal security and maintain the demographic structure of the Northeastern states. As the Ministry of External Affairs is currently in the process of scrapping it, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has recommended the immediate suspension of the FMR Shah said.

The FMR allows people residing close to the India-Myanmar border to venture 16 km into each other's territory without any documents. "It is Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji's resolve to secure our borders. The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has decided that the Free Movement Regime (FMR) between India and Myanmar be scrapped to ensure the internal security of the country and to maintain the demographic structure of India's North Eastern States bordering Myanmar," Shah said on X.

The announcement came two days after Shah said that India has decided to fence the entire 1,643-km-long India-Myanmar border. The India-Myanmar border, which passes through Mizoram, Manipur, Nagaland and Arunachal Pradesh, currently has FMR. It was implemented in 2018 as part of India's Act East policy.

Fencing along the border has been a persistent demand of the Imphal Valley-based Meitei groups which have been alleging that tribal militants often enter into India through the porous border. The Meitei groups also allege that narcotics are being smuggled into India taking advantage of the unfenced international border.

Last Updated :Feb 8, 2024, 1:01 PM IST

Indo Myanmar relations, Scrap Free movement regime, Indo Myanmar Border

