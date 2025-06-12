India To Revive Tulbul Navigation Project In Kashmir, Harness More Water After Indus Treaty Suspension

Srinagar: The BJP-led Central government on Thursday said it will revive the Tulbul navigation project and explore more options for harnessing water for hydropower projects in Kashmir, a month after putting Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) in abeyance in retaliation to the Pahalgam terrorist attack on tourists.

Union Power Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said the IWT necessitated seeking consent and permission from Pakistan while building power projects in Jammu and Kashmir. When ETV Bharat asked whether the power department would propose new power projects after putting IWT in abeyance, the minister replied, "Yes, obviously."

"Whenever we planned any new project, we had to seek their consent also. Without their approval we could not carry out any work. For example, the Tulbul Navigation project at Wular Lake which was conceived in 1982. For that, they did not give permission. Now we don't need their consent or approval. We will revive the project and soon prepare a DPR for it," he said.

The IWT negotiated by World Bank in 1960 between India and Pakistan put mutual conditions on both the neighbouring countries to harness and use water of Indus, Jhelum, Chenab in Jammu and Kashmir, and Satluj, Ravi and Beas in Punjab.

Following the deadly attack on tourists in Pahalgam which left 25 tourists and a local resident dead, India put in abeyance the treaty and regulated the water on Chenab towards Pakistan at Baglihar Dam in Ramban district of the UT.

Cyber Attacks During Op Sindoor

Khattar said the power infrastructure faced two lakh cyber attacks during Operation Sindoor that were all thwarted by the cyber defence mechanism.

"Around two lakh cyber attacks were carried out on our power system technology but they were thwarted by cyber technology and there was no loss to the system," Khattar told reporters in a press conference, where he was speaking on the completion of 11 years of the Modi-led government at the Centre.

Union Power Minister Manohar Lal Khattar speaking during press conference in Srinagar. (ETV Bharat)

The minister said during Operation Sindoor there was minor damage to power transmission line in Uri power projects of Baramulla district but it was restored within five hours. "There was no cyberattack on Uri power projects. A (transmission) line broke down in one of the projects in Uri, but it was restored within five hours and electricity was restored. There was no cyber attack on the app of the power department of Jammu and Kashmir. Maybe it was down due to some technical glitch," he said, adding that two residential houses in Uri Power Colony were damaged due to shelling. "It was renovated also," he said.

The Uri division of Baramulla district in the Kashmir valley, i.e. the Line of Control (LOC), faced intense shelling from the Pakistan army after Operation Sindoor. A woman was killed while several civilians were injured and dozens of houses were damaged in the shelling. The division also has two run-of-the-river power projects, Uri-I and Uri-II, which are operated by National Hydroelectric Power Corporation (NHPC).

20-28 Deg Cap For ACs

About the cap of using ACs between 20 and 28 degrees Celsius, the minister said that the decision will not be binding on consumers but it will depend on their choice. "This proposal is for saving energy for consumers and will prove beneficial for the country. We have put forward a proposal before the people, some may speak against it, some for it, but it will be debated. We have done a survey, there were different opinions," he said.